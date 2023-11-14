How to Get Remnant 2 Survival Pack

The Survival Pack in Remnant 2 is a bundle players can acquire to receive a bountiful early-game supply of resources for upgrading weapons and combat. To that point, players have been searching for how to get the Survival Pack in Remnant 2, and thankfully, we have an explanation.

What Is the Remnant 2 Survival Pack?

The Survival Pack isn’t actually an item you can pick up while playing the game; it’s a bonus bundle given to players who purchase the Ultimate Edition. That edition runs for $69.99 on available digital stores and gives you the following items:

2 Mudtooth Elixir (EXP Bonus)

5 Bloodroot

3 Ammo Boxes

10 Iron

1,000 Scrap

Alongside the Survival Pack, buyers will receive three Remnant: From the Ashes armor sets and access to all the three DLCs planned to be released within a year of the game’s launch, which includes the recent The Awakened King expansion. The Standard and Deluxe Editions won’t have the Survival Pack, so you must invest more money if you want these resources.

How to Get Access to the Remnant 2 Survival Pack

The items packaged inside the Survival Pack bundle will automatically get added to your inventory once you log in for the first time in the game. This cuts out fiddling with menus and outside platforms while already plugged into the game.

If you run into an issue where the items above aren’t showing up in your inventory, consider restarting the game before messaging Gunfire Games for official support.

Is the Survival Pack Worth Getting?

The Survival Pack provides an early boost to your weapons, level, and purchasing power at NPC stores, which makes the bundle worth getting. But honestly, you’re not missing out on anything by not spending the extra money to buy the bonus.

These items aren’t super exclusive to just the bundle; you will find them while exploring and defeating enemies, albeit slowly. It’s just a nice kickstart that might curb some early challenges most players will experience.