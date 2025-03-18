How to Get Resources Fast in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Wood, Minerals, Crops)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows goes back to the open-world RPG formula, which means that you’ll need to keep up with your character and Hideout upgrades to take on the game’s tougher challenges. Here’s how to get resources quickly in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

How to Get Wood, Minerals, and Crops in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

There are three main ways of getting your Hideout resources in Assassin’s Creed Shadows:

By completing quests

By completing Contracts

By looting chests

Quest completion and chests are pretty self-explanatory. Most side quests will reward you with a good amount of resources, and you can also get them by looting restricted areas. Whenever you enter a restricted area or castle, hold the L2 or LT button to observe your surroundings, and you’ll be able to spot golden and white orbs that indicate chests and other lootable caches.

Every now and then, you’ll also find large resource caches that you can tag for your scouts to smuggle away.

However, if you really want to farm resources efficiently, then you’ll need to complete Contracts.

Completing Contracts

As you build your base, you’ll eventually be asked to build a Kakurega building in your Hideout. This gives you access to more scouts, as well as optional quests called Contracts. These Contracts are meant to help you farm wood, minerals, crops, and even metal and silk that’s required for upgrading your weapons and armor.

From your Hideout, head to the Kakurega building and interact with the small table inside to view your Contracts. Accept them, then find them on your map as indicated by the katana icon. These quests will reward you with a ton of resources, so it’s definitely worth doing these if you’re looking to upgrade your Hideout in a big way.

And that’s how to get resources quickly in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

