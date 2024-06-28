The Rose-Colored Spectacles are one of the main pairs of glasses you can wear in FFXIV Dawntrail to add some extra flair to your character. Here’s how to get Rose-Colored Spectacles in FFXIV.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get the Rose-Colored Spectacles in Final Fantasy XIV

The Rose-Colored Spectacles can be bought for 3 Rokkon Potsherds from Trisassant in Old Sharlayan (X: 12, Y: 13.3). The currency is obtained by completing the Mount Rokkon Variant Dungeon. Each run gives you exactly 3 Potsherds, which will be enough to get the Spectacles. However, there are various exclusive rewards to this dungeon, encouraging you to run it multiple times for them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Variant Dungeons can be entered either solo or in a party through the V&C Dungeon Finder at the Duty menu. When entering alone, the dungeon will be scaled accordingly, and you can use Variant Actions to reduce damage taken, heal yourself or deal extra damage to the various enemies you’ll find there. They can be a bit more tricky than regular Dungeons, though, so be careful if you’re not used to the mechanics. Bringing an Astrologian can help any party in a pinch if you’re not doing it solo.

Following the arrival of the Dawntrail expansion in FFXIV, the Rose-Colored Spectacles are now considered a Facewear instead of a Fashion Accessory. They can be equipped directly through your character menu, right below your Feet equipment. If you already owned the Rose-Colored Spectacles before the update, visit the Calamity Salvager to get them back in the new visual slot. Calamity Salvagers can be found in the three main cities:

Choose the Spectacles Exchange option to get all of the items that were previously Fashion Accessories back as Facewears, a new type of visual item. There are many others you can get in the game, and more should be added with each coming update. Though be aware that masks will block your Facewears from appearing on your character. Unfortunately, you can’t combo the Fierce Tyrant Set with the Rose-Colored Spectacles, even if it’s be a pretty fun combination.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy