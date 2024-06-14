Nothing brings players back to Pokemon GO quite like an exciting new Shiny Pokemon to hunt, and the crab Pokemon Crabrawler is the latest addition to the collection. With Shiny Crabrawler finally coming to the game, the question on every trainer’s mind is how to improve their odds of snagging one.

Can Crabrawler Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Crawbrawler can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. The Shiny form made its debut during the Spelunker’s Cove event on June 15, 2024, starting at 10 AM local time. Though this event coincides with Pokemon GO Fest: Madrid, Shiny Crabrawler will be available globally and for all players, not just those with GO Fest tickets.

Its evolution, Crabominbal, can now also be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

How to Get Shiny Crabrawler in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Now that Shiny Crabrawler exists, how can we get one? Like many Shiny debuts, Crabrawler will be a bit easier to catch during its debut event from June 15 through June 18, 2024.

After the Spelunker’s Cove event, Shiny Crabrawler will still be around, but without quite so many opportunities to catch it. If you really want to add this Shiny to your collection, here are the various ways you might encounter it in Pokemon GO.

Wild Encounters

Of course, the most consistent way to catch a Shiny is to encounter them in the wild. Shiny Crabrawler will spawn in the wild starting on June 15, 2024 and be available even after the debut event ends.

During the Spelunker’s Cove event, it will be spawning more frequently than usual, so it’s a great time to get out and Shiny hunt. If you’re reading this after the event ends, though, worry not – you’ll still be able to encounter this Shiny in the wild.

As always, using Incense and/or Daily Adventure Incense will increase the number of wild Pokemon spawns you encounter, so it’s a good idea to use these items when Shiny hunting to help boost your odds.

Raids

Crabrawler will be a One-Star Raid boss during the Spelunker’s Cove event, which means it’ll be an easy battle even if you’re playing solo. Once you beat the Raid, you’ll get a chance to catch Crabrawler – and it just might be Shiny!

It’s possible that Crabrawler will appear as a Raid boss again following the event, so keep an eye on your local gyms for a chance at Shiny Crabrawler.

Spelunker’s Cove Paid Timed Research

If you purchase the Paid Timed Research ticket for the Spelunker’s Cove event in Pokemon GO, you’ll get even more chances to encounter Crabrawler. When you complete certain tasks in this timed reward chain, you’ll be rewarded with a Crabrawler encounter – and it just might be a Shiny one!

The Paid Timed Research for Spelunker’s Cove costs $1.99 USD or local equivalent and is available until June 18, 2024 via the in-game shop. In addition to more encounters, you’ll also earn some Crabrawler Candy from the reward path, so you can evolve your new buddy into a Shiny Crabominable.

How to Get Shiny Crabominable in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

Once you get ahold of a Shiny Crabrawler, you’ll likely want to know how to evolve it into a Shiny Crabominable. Crabominable is one of those tricky evolutions in Pokemon GO, and it requires a few extra steps.

First, you need to have 50 Crabrawler Candies, which you’ll likely earn if you catch a ton of them on your Shiny quest.

Second, in order to evolve Crabrawler into Crabominable, you will need a Glacial Lure. To get this icy evolution, stand near a PokeStop where a Glacial Lure is active. Then, you should see the option to evolve your Shiny Crabrawler and get your very own Shiny Crabominable.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

