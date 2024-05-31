How to Get Shiny Goomy, Sligoo, and Goodra in Pokemon GO

The soft tissue Pokemon Goomy will be the star of Pokemon GO‘s June Community Day this year. As with any Community Day, that means we’ll see a lot more of the gooey little guy throughout the day and have a chance to evolve it into a Goodra with a special move. We’re here to answer all your questions about Goomy and its evolved forms so you can prep for Community Day.

When is Goomy Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Image via Niantic

Goomy Community Day in Pokemon GO will take place on Sunday, June 9 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

During this time, Goomy will spawn more often in the wild and players will enjoy bonuses including bonus candy and Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Can Goomy Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Goomy can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, which means Goomy Community Day will be an excellent time to Shiny Hunt this little guy.

During Community Day, Goomy will not have boosted Shiny odds. However, many more will spawn in the wild, making it much more likely you’ll be able to snag a Shiny.

In my experience, if you get out during the Community Day hours and spend some time catching the featured Pokemon, odds are good that you’ll wind up with at least one Shiny. My army of Shiny Litten is proof of that.

Keep in mind that incense is also extended during Community Day, so it’s a great time to use incense to attract even more wild spawns and really up your Shiny Hunting game.

How to Evolve Goomy into Sliggoo in Pokemon GO

Once you’ve got a shiny Goomy, why not go for the whole set? If you’d like to evolve your Shiny Goomy into a Shiny Sliggoo, you’ll need 25 Goomy Candy.

Given the plethora of this Pokemon that will spawn during Community Day, this should be no problem! If you want to evolve that Sliggoo again into Goomy’s final form, however, that’s when things get interesting.

How to Evolve Goomy into Goodra in Pokemon GO

Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra during Community Day will get you a Goodra that knows the special Charged Attack Thunder Punch. If you’re trying to get this special move or just complete the Shiny set, you’ll want to know how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

Like many Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Goodra requires some special steps before it can evolve. You’ll first need to collect 100 Goomy Candies by catching plenty of this Pokemon and/or making it your Buddy.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you’ll need to meet special conditions. Sliggoo can only evolve into Goodra when it’s raining. If the forecast shows rain in your area on June 9 during Community Day, you’re in luck! If not, there’s one other option – using a Rainy Lure Module. You can buy one from the in-game shop for 180 PokeCoins.

If you set up a Rainy Lure Module at a PokeStop and stand nearby, your Sliggoo will evolve into Goodra just as if it were raining outside – helpful for those of us who have sunny skies ahead during the window to get the special Charged Attack.

