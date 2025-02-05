How To Get Shiny Meloetta, Shiny Manaphy, and Shiny Enamorus in Pokémon Home

Pokémon enthusiasts can now collect a Shiny Meloetta, Manaphy, and Enamorus in the Pokémon Home app, though several considerable hurdles are involved in obtaining all three. To promote more use of the storage service, the path to earning all three shiny legendaries involves adding (large amounts of) Pokémon into Home.

How To get Shiny Manaphy in Pokémon Home

In order to obtain the Shiny Manaphy in Pokémon Home, players must complete the entirety of the Sinnoh Pokedex in the mobile storage app. The only way to do this is if you own a copy of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, from which you must play those games, complete the Pokedex, and then confirm its completion in the Pokémon Home app. Once it is confirmed that you have registered every Pokémon in the regional dex, a Shiny Manaphy will be sent to the Nintendo User’s account via mystery gift.

Overall, there are 150 Pokémon in the Sinnoh Pokedex for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, making it a somewhat simple, if not time-consuming, challenge. The reward of a Shiny Manaphy is more than worth it, as before this event was announced, obtaining a Shiny Manaphy is practically impossible.

How To get Shiny Enamorus in Pokémon Home

The Shiny Enamorus in PokémonHome requires the same prerequisites as the Shiny Manaphy, although an entirely different regional Pokedex is required to be completed this time around. Players must fill up the entirety of the Hisui Pokedex from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and once every Pokémon is registered, the same steps as the Manaphy are required: go into Pokémon Home, go to the games tab, and confirm the completion within the mobile app. From there, the Shiny Enamorous will be sent via mystery gift.

Enamorous is a bit more challenging than Manaphy, as the Hisui Pokedex from Legends: Arceus has 242 v, nearly a hundred more than the ones required in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Legends: Arceus’s more sprawling, semi-open-world style of game could make the experience of attempting to complete it more bearable.

How To get Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Home

The one that is arguably the hardest to unlock of the three, Shiny Meloetta, can be obtained in the mobile app version of Pokémon Home after completing three different Pokedexes. The Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Pokedexes’ must all be completed by capturing the Pokémon required in each dex of the respective video games they belong to. The Pokedexes can be completed in either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and also require the DLCs available for the games. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will give players access to two of three Pokedexes required for completion.

This challenge requires that players catch the Pokémon specifically in Scarlet and Violet, so transferring the Pokémon from another game to complete the dex won’t cut it this time around. Overall, the Paldea region’s Pokedex consists of 400 total Pokémon, the Kitakami Pokedex (from the Teal Mask expansion) requires 200 total Pokémon, and the Blueberry Dex (from the Indigo Disk expansion) requires 243 in total. At this time, the only way to obtain a shiny Meloetta is through this Pokémon Home promotion, making this the most challenging but worthwhile task for dedicated collectors who want to catch ’em all.

Thankfully, these three giveaways are not limited-time events, meaning players can take their time collecting the massive amounts of Pokémon required for each Shiny legendary.

And that is how to get Shiny Meloetta, Shiny Manaphy, and Shiny Enamorus in Pokémon Home.

