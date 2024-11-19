Pokémon Legends: Z-A is right around the corner, but The Pokemon Company isn’t abandoning Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In fact, to coincide with the end of 2024, a major event is coming to the games featuring a fan-favorite Pokemon. Here’s how to get Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Catch Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Older Pokemon games featured plenty of events. Gamers would head to a local retailer and get a code to add a cool Pokemon to their team. Of course, times have changed, and there’s a new way for special Pokemon to arrive: Tera Raids. These are battles where trainers bring in their strongest Pokemon to battle an enormous one and try to get a chance to catch it. Shiny Rayquaza is set to get its own 5-star Tera Raid, but it won’t be in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet forever.

The Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid Battle will appear on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 7 PM EST and run until Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 6:59 PM EST. The Pokemon can only be caught once per save file, with other rewards being offered in subsequent battles. Worrying about beating it more than once is putting the cart before the horse, though, as it’s going to be quite the challenge the first time around.

Best Pokemon To Use Against Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Rayquaza will have a Dragon Tera Type when it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which shouldn’t be all that intimidating to veteran trainers. After all, Pokemon Scalet and Violet have featured plenty of Dragon Tera Raids. For those who could use a helping hand, though, there’s one Pokemon that’s sure to get the job done against Pokemon Emerald‘s box legendary: Azumarill.

Azumarill with the Fairy Tera Type is in a class of its own. Using the combo of Belly Drum and Play Rough is sure to do serious damage to Rayquaza, and the Fairy typing will ensure Azumarill is able to stick around for the long haul. And it appears that The Pokemon Company knows as much, as Azumarill will be available in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in the weeks leading up to Shiny Rayquaza’s arrival.

And that’s how to get Shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now for Nintendo Switch.

