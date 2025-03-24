How To Get Sigils in LoL: The Demon’s Hand

Every so often, League of Legends (LoL) introduces a new minigame that you can play for a limited time. The most recent one in LoL is the Demon’s Hand card game, where you want to know how to get Sigils to make it easier to progress.

What Are Sigils in the Demon’s Hand in LoL?

Sigils are little stones that give you bonuses in the Demon’s Hand. You can have up to six Sigils active at one time, and they each have unique effects that make it easier to defeat opponents and progress through the minigame. These effects can either boost the hands you play or weaken your opponent to help you avoid losing too much health. Sigil effects are automatically applied when you play a hand that triggers them.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The order in which you put your Sigils in their box can matter depending on your opponent. When you’re on the map and looking at the next opponent, you might see that they have a unique effect on the game. Usually, the effects have to do with your cards, such as a suit not having their number value added to the damage when you play them, or reducing the damage dealt if you play less than a specific number of cards.

However, some opponents have a special effect that impacts your Sigils. Generally, this takes the form of an effect like the first Sigil is rendered inactive. That means that the Sigil that’s in the top slot of your box on the right won’t have any effect during that battle. Because of this, you might want to rearrange your Sigils before starting the fight, making it so the Sigil that’s made inactive isn’t one that you rely on for damage.

How To Get Sigils in the Demon’s Hand in LoL

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sigils are fairly easy to obtain. You purchase them from the Sigil Shop. When looking at the map, the Sigil Shop is shown as two coins. Stopping at those locations gives you a choice of three Sigils that vary in strength and price. If you have the money and don’t like any of the options, you can refresh the shop for one coin and look at a new selection of Sigils. You can also sell Sigils you don’t want anymore at the shop, which is useful if your box is full and you want to replace one with a new Sigil from the shop.

For the Demon’s Hand, that’s all you need to know about Sigils in LoL. If you aren’t thrilled about playing a card minigame, then check out the upcoming April Fools skins to see what will soon be available on Summoner’s Rift.

League of Legends is available now on PC.

