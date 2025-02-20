If you’re looking to farm groschen early on in the game, you’ll probably want to try your hand at some dice. And if you’re willing to put in a bit of extra work, you can even guarantee yourself some pretty good results. Here’s how to get all six Saint Antiochus’ Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Saint Antiochus’ Dice Locations

So first off, it’s worth pointing out that the Saint Antiochus’ Die in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be looted off random bandits and enemies you encounter during your journey. As you’re playing through the game naturally, it’s likely that you’ll be able to get six dice eventually.

If you’re looking to get them early, however, there’s a good method to doing so.

In Troskowitz, head to the inn and look for the Hired Hand NPC at the dice table. You can’t actually pickpocket him here, but if you wait till nighttime when he’s asleep, you can sneak into the inn to find him sleeping next to Innkeeper Betty.

Save your game, then pickpocket him to get one Saint Antiochus’ Die. After that, wait around three in-game days, then rob him in his sleep again. Repeat the process until you get six dice, and you’re set.

One important thing to note is that you will need to break into the inn at night, as it’ll be locked, so make sure to have a lockpick on you.

How to Use the Saint Antiochus’ Die

The Saint Antiochus’ Die is a loaded die that always lands on three. It sounds mediocre, but if you’re able to get six of them, it becomes a very powerful combination. By being able to guarantee that you’ll roll six threes every turn, you’ll rack up points at a much faster pace than your opponent, allowing you to win the game quickly.

Pair them up with the right badges, and you’ll be rolling in groschen before you know it.

And that’s how to get six Saint Antiochus’ Dice in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all romance options, and whether you should side with Semine or Hashek.

