Get those Web Wings ready; the Soar trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 requires you to traverse a great distance in one shot, and if you’ve been struggling to get it, here’s a guide to help you get the accolade.

How to Get the Soar Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Using the Web Wings tech, you’ll have to glide from the Financial District in Manhattan to Astoria in Queens to get the Soar trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. With the map blown up on your screen, the distance between the two might seem daunting, but it’s totally doable.

Before attempting a flight run, I’d recommend unlocking the Amazing Wings and Charged abilities on the Traversal section of the Suit Tech tree. Amazing Wings will improve glide distance with the Web Wings, while Charged allows you to charge jump higher. You could skip Charged since it’s used only at the beginning of the run as a nice boost, but Amazing Wings is definitely necessary to get the Soar trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Now that you’re prepared, fast travel over to the Financial District. You have several starting points to choose from here, but consider a high skyscraper pointed toward your destination with a Wind Tunnel in the distance. What’s most important is that you follow Wind Tunnels through the entire flight because they can give you some speed while gliding.

Whenever you head through one, pull down on the left thumbstick to gain some air and locate nearby air ducts to help you stay in the sky while heading toward Queens. There’s no clear best way to fly toward Astoria, but as long as you pay attention to Wind Tunnels and air ducts and use them effectively, you can score the Soar trophy easily.

How to Fix Soar Trophy Not Completing Properly

Unfortunately, players have run into issues with the Soar trophy not working as intended after completing the challenge. “I’ve done the Soar achievement correctly four times and it won’t give me the achievement,” said one player on Reddit.

Later, that player discovered a fix for the problem by restarting the console. Furthermore, they mentioned they finished the flight run “without diving,” unlike in previous attempts, so that may have something to do with the challenge’s requirements. Either way, if this happens to you, restart your console, or try not diving if you have been in your attempts.

