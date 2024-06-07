How to get Strange Coins in Destiny 2

If we can thank Final Shape for one thing in Destiny 2, it is making Xur cool again. His inventory has had a bit of a glow-up, and Strange Coins are back!

This is a classic currency that goes back to the original Destiny, when Xur was an all-important figure who could deliver salvation in the form of the perfect Exotic that never seemed to drop for you. The game was different then, with many Exotics hidden away being nothing more than RNG; without the nice mechanics, we now have to focus our Engrams. Oh, dark days.

How to get Strange Coins in The Final Shape

To get Strange Coins, you need to play Vanguard Ops, Gambit, and Crucible matches. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with a small number of coins. If you win at Crucible or Gambit, you’ll get four coins, but you only get half that if you lose. As such, it is a resource that you will earn somewhat passively as you play through activities you should already be farming for other reasons.

Spending enough Strange Coins will also unlock the Favor of the Nine. This will give you a chance to earn an extra Strange Coin for every Strange Coin you earn, and can stack multiple times. You need to spend 47 of the odd currency to unlock the first tier of the reward.

Xur is selling the following items this week, and will be selling two Catalysts, an exotic for each class, and a random activity Engram each week. You can also get

Sunshot Catalyst for 71 Strange Coins

Jotunn Catalyst for 71 Strange Coins

Lion Rampant for 41 Strange Coins

Raiju’s Harness for 41 Strange Coins

Verity’s Brow for 41 Strange Coins

Gambit Engram for 23 Strange Coins

In the “More Strange Offers” section you can also find weapons, Exotic weapons, Legendary Armor with really good rolls, and more.

Hawkmoon for 23 Strange Coins (Exotic)

Cerberus+1 for 23 Strange Coins (Exotic)

Trinity Ghoul for 23 Strange Coins (Exotic)

The Queenbreaker for 23 Strange Coins (Exotic)

Farewell for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Shepherd’s Watch for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Last Perdition for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Hollow Words for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Steel Sybil Z-14 for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Just In Case for 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

Eternity’s Edge 17 Strange Coins (Legendary)

There are also Engrams that drop random items, but they appear to be very bad deals, so don’t waste your Strange COins on them unless you really want to level up with Xur, as he now has a vendor bar that ranks up as you spend coins.

