How to Get Stygian Stones in Diablo 4

Bosses in Diablo 4 now have a level 200 Tormented Echo variation, and if you want to take them down, you need to find some Stygian Stones. This guide will cover how you can get the stones for yourself and where to use them.

Getting Stygian Stones in Diablo 4

Defeat level bosses in The Pit of Artificers or kill World Bosses for a chance to earn Stygian Stones. The Pit is the main endgame grind in Diablo 4 as of Season 4 and it’s the only way to earn these stones. Each time you complete a level in the Pit, you are brought to an arena to fight the level boss. Upon their defeat, you get access to Masterworking materials and a chance to pick up some stones for Tormented Echoes.

Obtain three Runeshards.

Open the Obelisk to The Pit of Artificers in Cerrigar.

Defeat level bosses.

The further you go into The Pit of Artificers, the higher your chances are of Stygian Stones dropping as a reward from level bosses. You can still get lucky with a rare drop on the first few levels, but the goal is to jump through as fast as possible. When you manage to clear a level in less than six minutes, you can jump more than one level at a time. That means the chance for more stones at a much faster rate.

Keep in mind that only the player who spends Runestones to open The Pit of the Artificers has the ability to earn the stones.

How to Use Stygian Stones in Diablo 4

Bring the Stygian Stones to any boss location, along with their usual summoning items, to fight a level 200 Tormented Echo. The stones are exclusively used for summoning the new versions of all the bosses on the ladder. Essentially, they are the pinnacle of your seasonal journey.

When you reach an altar at any boss location, simply place the stones along with the specified summoning materials to begin the level 200 fight. Your odds of getting crushed are much higher, but the rewards are better as well. This will be the main method for Uber Uniques in Season 4.

Once you’re out of stones, it’s time to head back to the Pit for more level grinding.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

