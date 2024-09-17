How To Get Sylveon in Pokemon GO

Eevee is a popular Pokemon, in part because it can evolve into so many different forms. But with all those options and so many games, it’s hard to remember how to get ’em all. If you’re trying to get Sylveon in Pokemon GO, we’re here to help.

Can You Catch a Wild Sylveon in Pokemon GO?

Eevee’s fairy-type evolution Sylveon does not spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO. If you want to catch one, you’ll need to evolve an Eevee.

The only exception is that you might think you see one if you have a Sylveon as your Buddy Pokemon. However, if you catch it, you’ll learn that it’s actually a Zorua in disguise.

How To Evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon GO

If you want to get Sylveon in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to catch an Eevee and then evolve it. Sylveon is one of many creatures that have a Buddy Evolution mechanic in Pokemon GO.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, you need to make it your Buddy Pokemon. Then, you need to earn 70 hearts with your Eevee buddy.

You can earn Buddy Hearts in a variety of ways every day. If you click on your buddy’s photo next to your avatar Pokemon GO, you’ll see the list of options and how many hearts you’ve earned doing those activities each day.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you hit the necessary 70 hearts, the question mark above the “evolve” option for your Eevee will show the silhouette or image of Sylveon instead. Make sure you get that silhouette before you evolve your Eevee – if it’s still a question mark, you’re going to wind up with Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon at random.

When you’re ready to evolve your Eevee into Sylveon, you’ll need 25 Eevee Candy to make it happen. After all those Buddy activities, you should have plenty on hand.

How To Use the Nickname Trick to Get Sylveon in Pokemon GO

If you want to skip the Buddy time and get a Sylveon, there is one other option. You can use the nickname trick to guarantee your Eevee evolves into Sylveon. However, the nickname trick only works once. Once you’ve used it to evolve one Eevee into Sylveon, the trick will never work again. So be really sure if you want to take this route.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon using the nickname trick, name your Eevee “Kira.” Then, use 25 candies to evolve it. Your Eevee should evolve into a Sylveon. If you’ve done the nickname trick previously for this Pokemon, however, it won’t work.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

