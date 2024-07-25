How To Get Tactical SR Mag in Once Human

A must-have for any sniper rifle enthusiast in Once Human is the Tactical SR Mag. This attachment will not only increase your reload speed but also boost mobility, which is crucial during intense firefights. Here’s how you can get it.

Tactical SR Mag Location in Once Human

The location of the Tactical SR Mag is in the Blackheart Region. It is a high-level area that has tough enemies, so be sure to bring the appropriate gear and weapons for this.

Head North from Blackfell Fallen Zone: Start your journey from the Blackfell Fallen Zone. The coordinates you’re aiming for are 5832, 1293.

The Blackheart Region is known for its tough enemies, so bring your best gear and plenty of ammunition. Locate the Rock Pile: You’ll find a large pile of rocks pretty close to the coordinates mentioned above. It’s not immediately obvious, but this rock formation holds the key to your prize. Use Explosives: Equip any explosive weapon, such as grenades or C4. Aim and blast the rock pile until it breaks apart.

There’s a Loot Crate inside. The Once Human Tactical SR Mag is the big treasure in this crate, however, there are a few other goodies, including some Energy Links and Stellar Planula.

Tips for Success

Prepare for Battle: The Blackheart Region is serious business because it has difficult enemies, so ensure your character is leveled up and equipped with the best weapons and armor available.

Bring Explosives: You can’t break the rock pile without them, so remember to stock up on grenades or C4 before you go looking for the Tactical SR Mag.

Why You Need the Tactical SR Mag

If you want to make a sniper build in Once Human, then getting the Tactical SR Mag is a no-brainer. Here’s why:

Faster Reloads: In situations where you’re battling monster-sized enemies, time is crucial. This magazine will significantly reduce your reload time, getting you back to sniping enemies quickly.

Improved Mobility: The magazine also boosts your mobility, making it harder for enemies to locate you as you try to reposition after shooting them.

Once Human is available to play now.

