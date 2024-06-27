How to Get Talisman of All Crucibles in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Ancient Ruins of Rauh is a confusing area, and many players may accidentally miss a lot of items. Before burning the shadow thorns in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, I recommend grabbing the Talisman of All Crucibles.

Where to Find Talisman of All Crucibles in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Talisman of All Crucibles can be found in a hidden chamber underneath a small ruin on the southwest side of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. To reach this location, you must travel to the East Rauh Ancient Ruin Site of Grace. Afterward, you can ride Torrent and walk on the destroyed bridge to your left.

Be careful when venturing into this zone since you will encounter another Furnace Golem. I suggest defeating the boss so it won’t bother you as you explore. However, it is also possible to skip the fight. Just immediately head south to reach the West Rauh Ancient Ruins Site of Grace.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In front of you is a small ruin filled with numerous enemies. There are some weak spirits in this area, but you need to be wary of the ones throwing projectiles at you. Make your way up the stairs and turn to the right. It will take you to a big chamber, and you must enter the hallway to your left.

At the end of this corridor, you will discover an elevator that you must take. It will bring you to a higher ground that seems empty at first. You must head to your left and look down to find a bunch of broken stone columns. Now, you must harness your platforming skills and make your way south.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To your left, you will see another elevator that will take you higher. Ignore that for now and keep moving until you reach the south side of the ruin. You will encounter some Hornsent enemies that you must defeat in this location. On the wall, you will find a square opening that you can jump into.

It will lead you to a secret room containing the Talisman of All Crucibles. If you continue walking in the crawlspace, you will end up near the lift to the top of the ruin. I recommend heading up so you can unlock the Grand Stairway Site of Grace. If you follow the south bridge, it will lead you to the second Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss arena.

Talisman of All Crucibles’ Effects

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Talisman of All Crucibles is equipment that can grant the effects of all crucible talismans. Although it only weighs 1.9, this gear can boost your damage negation for critical hits and headshots, and it also improves your rolling and backstepping. The downside is that it increases the amount of damage you take at all times.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

