How To Get the A Prize Held High Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are many things to get busy with in Monster Hunter Wilds, and it doesn’t always have to be hunting down the biggest creatures out there. For those needing help to get the A Prize Held High trophy or achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds, here’s what you need to do.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock the A Prize Held High Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

Based on the description of the trophy, you might think it has something to do with dragons or wyverns. However, the target you should be aiming for is actually the Curioshell Crab, which can be captured using the Capture Net.

Determining the best locations for this particular lifeform can be hard, as it can be found almost everywhere on the various maps. The most reliable method for us has been to get to the Scarlet Forest. From the base camp, make your way over to Area 6: Flowering Rocks pop-up camp. If you have not found this site yet, it is located in between Areas 2 and 6.

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Once you are there, look at the nearby puddle of water, which is a fertile spawning ground for the Curioshell Crab. If you cannot spot it with your eyes, you can also rely on the help of Alma. She will ask if that creature is holding something, which indicates that a Curioshell Crab is currently in proximity.

Related: How to Fix Monster Hunter Wilds Not Starting

Now, you will need to equip your Capture Net, aim true with the reticle turning orange and then fire away to capture the creature. If you do it correctly, you will be netting both a Curioshell Crab, as well as an Ancient Wyvern Coin for your troubles.

The Curioshell Crab tends to move at quick speeds, so be sure to keep up and fire ahead of its path in order to capture it properly. Other possible areas where the creature can be more readily found are in Area 13 of the Windward Plains, or Area 8 of the Scarlet Forest as well. There is also always the possibility of it spawning in other areas of the maps, but these are the current places that we have tested thus far.

That is everything you need to know about getting the A Prize Held High trophy or achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds. For everything else, please search The Escapist.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy