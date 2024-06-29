How to Get the Alpaca Mount in FFXIV

One of the first new mounts in FFXIV: Dawntrail that players will have contact with is the Alpaca mount: a new fluffy, comfortable, and very prone-to-spitting creature that takes us through our journey in Tural. Here’s how you can get it. Spoilers ahead, so beware!

Where to Get the Alpaca Mount in FFXIV

You can obtain the Alpaca Mount in FFXIV by completing the Level 100 Main Scenario Quest “Dawntrail”. This is the very last quest in the Dawntrail expansion’s MSQ, so unless you’ve skipped all the cutscenes, it will be a while until you get there. Also, as per tradition with the eponymous quest, expect this quest to be much longer than the average. But one of its rewards is your long-awaited Alpaca Whistle.

You’ll temporarily ride an Alpaca during the Level 90 quest “Mablu’s Dream”, but this is only temporary as you accompany her and Wuk Lamat to your next step in obtaining enough Pels for her to continue her test in the Urqopacha route. You can also temporarily ride an Alpaca whenever you get one to one of Tural’s Chocobo Porter NPCs. Their regional variant for Chocobos is, of course, our fluffy little Alpacas here.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But you’ll eventually have your own Alpaca to ride when you finally get to the end of FFXIV‘s lengthy Dawntrail expansion. Just like with other mounts available, it is also able to fly in all areas once you gather all Aether Currents in them. It can do basically anything, except spitting.

So, no need to worry — the Alpaca mount will be yours eventually, as completing the MSQ is basically mandatory in FFXIV. Any future content to be added in the upcoming patches will also require you to finish it beforehand, so getting the Alpaca is a given. Just sit back and enjoy your summertime vacation in Tural.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is available now.