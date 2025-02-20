There’s really only one set ending in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but there are a few variations on it depending on the choices you’ve made in the game. Here’s how to get the best ending in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best Ending Guide

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 ends with Henry talking to his parents as he reflects on his journey so far. To get the best ending, you want to make sure Henry’s parents are proud of the person he’s become, and this is determined by a few key decisions you’ve made in the main story.

The main flags are as listed below:

You sided with Semine during Necessary Evil.

You rejected the Dry Devil’s plan at Maleshov Fortress.

You didn’t kill Markvart von Aulitz, or you gave him a dignified death.

You spared Vauquelin Brabant.

You tried to be a law-abiding citizen and didn’t commit too many crimes.

You showed remorse for your mistakes.

Those last two are a little bit hard to quantify, but we’ll go over each decision in more detail.

Semine vs. Hashek

During the quest Necessary Evil, you’re forced to side with either Semine or Hashek. To get the best ending, you need to side with Semine and kill Hashek. Semine will still lose his estate, but he’ll at least be able to escape.

The Dry Devil’s Plan

During the quest Dancing With the Devil, you’ll be tasked by Jan Zizka to attack Maleshov Fortress. To get the best ending, you need to refuse to follow the Dry Devil’s plan. This will result in a duel with the Dry Devil, and will also make the quest harder, but you’ll avoid killing any innocents in the process.

Markvart von Aulitz’s Fate

When Henry walks in on Markvart during the quest titled Reckoning, you can choose to kill him or leave him alone. To get the best ending, you should leave him to die on his own. You can also give him a dignified death by helping him stand up before stabbing him, to ease his suffering.

Spare Brabant

In the same mission, you can also find Vauquelin Brabant in the village, where he’s torturing Samuel. After defeating him, make sure to spare him to ensure that you get the best ending. This will lead to him calling the guards, which will make the mission harder.

Show Remorse

Finally, if you acted like a criminal, you’ll still have a chance to show remorse for your actions. While speaking to Henry’s parents, pick the dialogue option that says “I’m sorry” to help put you on the path to the best ending.

And that’s how to get the best ending in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get all six Saint Antiochus’ Dice, as well as all romance options.

