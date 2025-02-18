Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 features a huge open-world you can explore, along with various horse-related activities you can take part in, so it just doesn’t make sense to walk everywhere on foot. Here’s how to get the best horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Best Horse

Guess what? Pebbles is the best horse you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, though this requires you to unlock the Good Old Pebbles perk first.

Technically speaking, there are other horses in the game with slightly better stats than Pebbles even with the perk, but when you take into account the price of the horse and overall ease of getting it, you just can’t go wrong with Pebbles.

With the perk unlocked, Pebbles will have the following stats:

217 stamina

353 capacity

53 speed

12 courage

How to Get Pebbles

Pebbles can be acquired very early on in the game. You’ll want to head to Semine and speak with the horse trader NPC. If your Speech is high enough, you can convince the horse trader to hand over Pebbles for completely free. If not, you’ll need to pay a small fee.

To really unlock Pebbles’ full potential, you’ll need to ride about 35 km with Pebbles before the Good Old Pebbles perk will become available to you. Unlock it, and all of Pebbles’ stats will get a significant increase.

This puts Pebbles near the very top of the list in terms of horses with the best stats, but once you unlock it, there’s really no reason to even look at other options because of how expensive they are and how hard they are to get. The little stat increases at that point just aren’t worth it.

Other Horse Options in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you really want to explore other horse options in the game, however, here are a few horses to consider:

Herring (Trosky Castle)

Kincsern (Kuttenberg)

Pisek Lad (Kuttenberg)

Herring is another horse you can get for free at Trosky Castle after clearing For Whom the Bell Tolls, though it does fall behind Pebbles a little bit in terms of capacity and speed. You’ll also need to unlock a perk for Herring in order to reach its full potential.

Kincsern has the highest stamina and speed in the game, at 235 and 60 respectively, but it’s valued at 5,260 groschen. Pisek Lad is another great all-rounder that beats Pebbles in speed and courage, but it’s valued at 7,560 groschen. As you can see, those are really exorbitant prices for very minute increases in stats, which makes Pebbles the best horse you can get in-game.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the best horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to find Goatskin, as well as a rundown of all romance options.

