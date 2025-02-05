How to Get the Blood Letting & Jungle Trooper Bundles Free in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2

In celebration of the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 2, a pair of previously released bundles has been made free for some players. Here’s how to get the Blood Letting & Jungle Trooper Bundles for Free in Black Ops 6.

How to Unlock the Blood Letting & Jungle Trooper Bundles in Black Ops 6

The Blood Letting & Jungle Trooper bundles were previously released back in Season 1 of Black Ops 6 & Warzone. These bundles are available for 1,600 COD Points and 1,300 COD Points respectively. The value of the bundles combined is 2,900 COD Points, equivalent to about $25. However, both bundles are available to be redeemed for free for PlayStation Players as part of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack.

How to Get the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack

The Blood Letting & Jungle Trooper Bundles are available together in one pack, called the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack. This pack is an exclusive bonus benefit, which is available for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier of the service. This pack is not claimed through the Call of Duty Store. Rather, you’ll have to claim it through the PlayStation Store.

The easiest way to claim the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack is to simply scroll down to the Add Ons page below the Call of Duty App on the PlayStation home screen, find the pack, and press X on the Add to Library prompt. This will claim the bundle, and you’ll be able to view its contents my going to the My Bundles section of the Call of Duty Store within Black Ops 6 or Warzone. Once claimed, the full contents of the Blood Letting and Jungle Trooper bundles can be equipped in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, even within other platforms. Here’s what is available in each bundle.

Everything Available in the Blood Letting Bundle in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

The Blood Letting bundle is themed around an undead exterminator skin for the Zombies Dedicated Crew Operator Grey. The Blood Letting bundle includes the following items:

Legendary ‘Exterminator’ Grey Operator Skin

Epic ‘Devil’s Playground’ LW3A1 Frostline Blueprint

Rare ‘Purifier’ KSV Blueprint

Epic ‘Get Ahead’ Emote

Legendary ‘Messy Job’ Weapon Charm

Legendary ‘Asset Acquired’ Reticle

Rare ‘Headgear’ Weapon Sticker

Everything Available in the Jungle Trooper Bundle in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

The Jungle Trooper bundle is themed around jungle warfare, and features a skin for the Nazir Operator. The Jungle Trooper bundle includes the following items:

Rare ‘Clear Cut’ Nazir Operator Skin

Epic ‘Jungle Growl’ GPR 91 Blueprint

Legendary ‘Blowin’ Minds’ Emote

Epic ‘Chaotic Blade’ Emblem

Epic ‘Inflamed’ Loading Screen

Rare ‘Major Mayhem’ Weapon Sticker

In addition to the contents of both bundles, the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 02 PlayStation Plus Pack also includes a 1 hour Double XP Token and a 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token.

