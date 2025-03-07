How To Get the Brick Rod in Fisch, Step by Step

The Brick Rod is one of the most sought-after fishing rods in Roblox Fisch. However, getting it isn’t simple. The quest requires pressing hidden bricks, solving unique codes, following strict time-based rules, and catching a rare fish. So, if you want the Brick Rod in Fisch, follow this guide exactly.

What Does the Brick Rod Do in Fisch?

The Brick Rod stands out not only for its distinctive brick-like appearance but also for its notable attributes:​

Lure Speed : 0%

: 0% Luck : 75%​

: 75%​ Control : 0.35​

: 0.35​ Resilience : 35%

: 35% Maximum Carrying Capacity : Infinite kg

: Infinite kg Line Distance: 200m

How To Get the Brick Rod in Fisch

Step 1: Check If You Meet the Requirements

Before even thinking about getting the Brick Rod, make sure you meet the basic conditions.

At least 22 hours of playtime. If you don’t, you won’t be able to complete the quest.

If you don’t, you won’t be able to complete the quest. The summer season in-game. The quest can only be done during the summer. If it’s another season, you gotta wait.

The quest can only be done during the summer. If it’s another season, you gotta wait. The spawn point set to Desolate Deep. Go to the Innkeeper near the Merchant in Desolate Deep and set it as your spawn location. This will save you a lot of time later.

Step 2: Find and Press the Three Hidden Bricks

To unlock the next part of the quest, you must find and press three hidden bricks scattered around the world. These bricks can be activated in any order.

The first brick is in Roslit Bay, near the top of Roslit Volcano. Climb up the volcano by completing the obstacle course inside, then exit at the top. Follow the ledge to the right, look down, and you’ll see a brick on a lower ledge. Press it.

The second brick is on Ancient Isle, inside a cave that also contains the Eclipse Totem and Phoenix Rod. The entrance is at the top of the island, which you can reach using zip lines. Once inside, look at the left wall near the ceiling and press the brick.

The third and final brick is located in The Depths, which you can access through Vertigo. Enter, go left past the Merchant NPC, and find a red crystal formation. The brick is hidden behind the crystals. Press it, and you’re good to go.

Step 3: Find Your Unique Codes

The Brick Rod quest in Fisch requires two secret codes that are different for every player. One is a word code, and the other is a number code. Without them, you can’t complete the quest.

To get your word code, head to Mushgrove Swamp. Find the biggest tree branch and climb onto it. The code is written underneath the branch in grey text. Write it down – you’ll need it later.

For the number code, go to Brine Pool, which is accessible from Desolate Deep. Stand on the right side of the entrance bridge, then look underneath. A white number will be written there. This is your number code. Write it down.

Step 4: Equip the Right Title

Now that you have your codes, you need to equip a specific title. The catch? The required title changes every hour based on in-game UTC time. If you don’t have the right title, you won’t be able to progress.

Here’s the title schedule:

8 PM UTC: Extinct

9 PM UTC: Vigilante

10 PM UTC: Lady Of The Sea

11 PM UTC: God Of The Seas

12 AM UTC: True Hakari

2 AM UTC: Made in Heaven

3 AM UTC: Chosen By Zeus

4 AM UTC: Poseidon’s Blessing

Check the in-game time and equip the correct title before moving on.

Step 5: Catch a Pufferfish

Before you can meet Minish, the NPC who gives you the Brick Rod, you need a Pufferfish.

You can catch one in Roslit Bay, near the Coral Reef. Seaweed is the best bait for it. Catch one and keep it in your inventory.

Step 6: Find Minish at Harvester’s Spike

Minish doesn’t appear just anywhere. He only shows up under very specific conditions:

It must be nighttime

The weather must be foggy

The in-game season must be summer

He only spawns at Harvester’s Spike (coordinates: -1322, 140, 1543)

If the weather isn’t foggy, you’ll have to wait or server-hop until you find the right conditions.

Step 7: Type the Secret Incantation

Before you talk to Minish and continue your Brick Rod quest in Fisch, you must type a secret phrase in chat. If you don’t, he won’t acknowledge you.

Here’s the format:

“The Brick Rod is real. Bestowed upon those with [Your Word Code]. [Your Number Code].”

For example, if your word code is mightiness and your number code is 2763, type:

“The Brick Rod is real. Bestowed upon those with mightiness. 2763.”

Type it exactly as shown, with punctuation. If you get it wrong, Minish won’t respond and you’ll have to restart.

Step 8: Buy the Brick Rod in Fisch

If you follow every step correctly, Minish will teleport you to a secret room. Inside, you’ll be able to purchase the Brick Rod for 13,337C$.

Once you buy it, you’re done. The Brick Rod is now yours. Enjoy!

Fisch is available now in Roblox.

