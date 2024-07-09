How to Get the Electric Transition Module in The First Descendant

Descendant Modules are the primary way you build each character in The First Descendant. If you’re looking to achieve more success with Bunny, here’s how to get the Electric Transition in The First Descendant.

Electric Transition Module Location in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unlike many other items in The First Descendant, Modules don’t have any “acquisition info” details on their card. This means you have to track down the Modules individually without much of a guide as to where they are. Fortunately, you don’t have to go far to loot the Electric Transition Module, as it’s located in Sterile Land.

More specifically, you have a shot at looting the Electric Transition Module if you partake in the Void Fusion Reactor Void Mission in Rockfall. This Void Mission requires 12 Monomer Void Shards and 3 Polymer Void Shards, both of which can be obtained at the nearby Void Fragment in Rockfall or any other one in The First Descendant. Once you have the necessary Void Shards, interact with the Void Fusion Reactor and eliminate the bosses that appear.

After the bosses have been eliminated, you will receive a set of rewards. One of those rewards can be the Electric Transition Skill Module, which has an abysmal 1.0% drop rate. The Void Mission also allows you to use a Reconstructed Device to open an Amorphous Material Pattern, but it needs to be specifically linked to the Void Fusion Reactor mission.

Screenshot by The Escapist

In addition to the Void Mission in Rockfall, I have also seen reports of players randomly receiving the Electric Transition Module as a drop for defeating mini-bosses in both the Sterile Land and White-Night Gulch regions. However, I’m unable to confirm that myself, as I was able to receive the Module from the Void Fusion Reactor mission.

The seemingly most reliable way to try and farm the Electric Transition Module is to gather enough Void Shards from the nearby Void Fragment in Rockfall, bring them to the Void Fusion Reactor, and then complete the Void Mission there. Hopefully, luck is on your side and the 1% drop rate for the Electric Transition Module falls in your favor. But while you’re at it, this is one of the best places to farm Valby Code, too.

The Electric Transition Module Stats in The First Descendant

To see all of the stats associated with the Electric Transition Module, look below:

Ability : Decreases Electricity Charge amount during Speed of Light, but recovers Shield continuously in proportion to the distance traveled.

: Decreases Electricity Charge amount during Speed of Light, but recovers Shield continuously in proportion to the distance traveled. Enhancement Level : 6

: 6 Capacity Cost : 8

: 8 Module Socket Type : Cerulean

: Cerulean Module Class : Descendant

: Descendant Bunny and Ultimate Bunny Exclusive

As you can see, the Module is exclusive to Bunny and Ultimate Bunny. It’s equipped in the Skill Module section of the Module Slots menu and carries a decent capacity. But if that carrying capacity is a little too large, you can prestige Bunny to get it to fit.

The First Descendant is available now.

