How to get the Facet of Command in Destiny 2 – Divided Prismatic Key Guide

The Facet of Command in Destiny 2 will involve quite a bit of work to get, being one of the more complicated to get new additions to the game. It is actually hidden away behind quite an interesting puzzle, and you won’t be able to get it until you are deep into the campaign, at the very earliest.

How to get the Facet of Command

To get the Facet of Command, you will need to make it to an area of the Pale Heart called the Impasse. This occurs during the campaign, although I suggest wrapping up the story fully and visiting the Impasse afterward, as it will become a patrol zone.

From the landing zone where you spawn, turn around. You will see a road leading to the massive Cosmodrome wall behind you. Follow it, and you will see a small door allowing you to venture inside. Follow the hallway until you come to a locked Region chest and past that is a pile of ice. Remember where that ice is, as you’ll need to come back here later.

Keep running down the corridor, and keep in mind there is only one route you can take. Follow it until you come to a landing craft hanging from the roof, then take a left into the next room. Inside, you will find some enemies and a Shrieker further down the walkway. Near the Shrieker is a Prismatic chest that contains the Facet of Command. Kill everything, and then it’s time to get to work opening the chest, which will demand a Divided Prismatic Key.

Against one of the walls, you will see some broken windows, some of which are just large enough to fit a Guardian through them. Jump inside to find a small secret room. Inside are three machines. The first is a device that will create a Scorch Cannon, so call one in. The other two are frozen solid, so shoot them with the Scorch Cannon, and you will see that they can accept charged orbs. There is one last pile of ice left, so shoot that to make an Arc charge appear.

You will be making three different types of elements, and each one can charge one of the machines to the below values:

Void – 4 points

Solar – 3 points

Arc – 2 points

Now, this is important. You will be creating charges for different elements and placing them in one of the two machines to charge a different number of slots with each element. The machines MUST only take ten slots each, so put the Arc charge into one, and that will mean you have to place the two Void charges that you get into that same machine. I found it best just to use the one on the right and put one Arc and two Void into that one, and then every other charge into the one on the left.

The next charge can be found right outside the room, so jump through the gap and bring the Scorch Cannon with you. Any time you need a new one, the first machine can transmat one in for you, so keep that in mind. Shoot the ice, and it will give you a Void charge. Make sure you place this in the same machine that got the initial Arc charge.

From there, it’s back out of the room with your trusty Scorch Cannon and a short distance down the hall that had the Shrieker. Just after the chest, on the right, you will see some platforms. Jump across them all the way to the end, and there is a pile of ice on the right side. Shoot it to reveal the last Void charge, then head back to the room and put it in the same machine as the other two, completing the charge fully. Now, we can focus on the other machine. Grab a Scorch Cannon, and it’s time to go.

Head back past the chest, and a short distance down the corridor, you will find a block of ice in a frozen corridor just before reaching an area lit by orange light. Shoot it to get a Solar charge, then take it to the new machine.

Now it’s time to start working on the other corridor. First, hit the lump of ice just below the ship that is hanging from the ceiling. This will give you another Arc charge for the second machine.

Up next, head past the hanging aircraft until you arrive at a room lit to one side by a deep red light. Go left and through a small door there, and you will come to a mostly frozen room with the next block of ice. Scorch it, and it will drop a Solar charge for you.

For the final charge, which will be Arc, just retrace your steps all the way back to the start, near the Region chest, to the very first block of ice that you saw. Take this out, grab the charge, and then make your way back to the machine for the last time.

Now, once that is done, jump out and prepare for a fit. A lot of the Witness’s cronies will spawn in and try to take you out. Deal with them all, and prepare to go Prismatic for some of them. If you are struggling to find a Prismatic patch on the ground, there will be one on the top of the suspended ship nearby. Once they are all down, you will get the Divided Prismatic Key and can open the chest, netting Face of Command.

What does the Facet of Command do?

Freezing or Suppressing a target reloads your equipped weapon and increases the weapon’s stability, aim assist, and airborne effectiveness. Defeating a frozen or suppressed target creates a Stasis Shard or Void Breach.

Void Breach A dimensional rupture teeming with Void energy. When picked up, Void Breaches grant class ability energy. Stasis Shard A small shard of Stasis matter than can be collected to restore melee energy. Suppression The target is taken out of any active abilities and cannot activate any abilities or movement modes while suppression is active. Afflict combatants cannot fire their weapons. When suppressed, Overload Champions are stunned. Freeze The target is trapped in Stasis matter and is unable to move. After taking additional damage while frozen, the target shatters.

