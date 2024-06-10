How to get the Facet of Defiance in Destiny 2

The Facet of Defiance is a good option for fans of finishers in Destiny 2. This one is hidden away in an odd location that you might not just stumble across, however. Make sure you bring a good weapon, because its time to fight a Tormentor to get your hands on this one.

Where to find the Facet of Defiance

The Facet of Defiance can be found in some very dangerous caves on The Impasse in the Pale Heart explorable area. To get there, spawn in at the Impasse and then face the odd temple at the far end. Run the whole way to the end of the area and into the dark temple beyond.

There is only one route to go from here, so follow the caves and corridors until you come to a point that is overlooking at statue that appears to have been impaled. Take a left here, and you will see a glowing pink light near a tunnel. There will be a sphere of congealed darkness there that you need to shoot, and this will protect you from the dark energy in the cave. You will need to keep finding these spheres inside, but they are placed fairly often, so there shouldn’t be much of an issue. If you run out of the buff they provide, you will start taking damage from the air in the cave.

When you reach the back of the cave, you will find a Prismatic chest, which will tell you that you need the Transgressive Prismatic Key to access it. To get this key, interact with the Darkness Glyph that will have spawned in near the chest. Doing so will prompt enemies to start spawning. Some of them are shielded dread enemies, and before you can deal with them, you need to find the Eyes of Suffering that will have spawned in as well. These are Acolyte Eyes, and as long as some remain, you cannot damage the shielded enemies.

Now, a word of warning: these can spawn pretty much all the way back at the very start of the caves, so don’t be afraid to backtrack to find them all. Take out all the Eyes, and then take out all the standard enemies once their shields break. You will need to repeat this process for a couple of waves. Every time your buff is about to run out, you can refresh it by shooting one of the spheres of Darkness.

When all that is complete, the Darkness Glyph will return. Interact with it again to bring forth a Tormentor. Destroy that Tormentor, and it will drop a small mote. Pick that up to get the Transgressive Prismatic Key, and you will be able to open the chest and get the Facet of Defiance.

What does the Facet of Defiance do in Destiny 2?

Finishers create a detonation that either jolts, scorches, slows, severs, or makes targets volatile based on the damage type of your equipped Super. Also gives +10 Recovery.

