How to get the Facet of Devotion in Destiny 2

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 has brought us the new Prismatic class and a bunch of new Facets to use. The Facet of Devotion is hidden away at the end of a pretty long mission, but it’s worth the effort to get it.

How to get the Facet of Devotion

To get the Facet of Sacrifice, you will need to play through the Dissent Final Shape campaign mission. This is a pretty long mission that involves a couple of unskippable parts, and you will need to take out a boss as the Facet is not available until the very end.

If you have already finished the campaign, replaying missions is simple. Just go to the Pale Heart in the Director, and you will see a section that allows you to replay the missions. Click on your preferred difficulty, then the Dissent mission.

Now, to get the Facet of Devotion, you will need to play quite far into the mission. This is the mission that sees you tracking down Zavala and talking with all the dissenting statues that are part of the Witness. There are quite a few portions you can run through, and keep in mind that you don’t need to hang around while Targe is talking to the statues; you can simply run ahead.

Your destination is the final boss fight against an enemy that will be very familiar to you, as it is basically the Fanatic. You need to take out both Subjugators and then the Fanatic by using the Relic that will spawn in, just like you do in the full campaign. Once that is over, it is time to run. Follow the waypoint as the world around you begins to collapse, but do NOT take the first right like it wants you to.

Instead, after running up the first odd, floating stairs directly after the fight, keep going straight ahead, where you will be able to see a slight pink glow emanating from the back wall.

Grab the chest, and the Facet of Devotion will be yours. You don’t need to worry about staying in the mission after that. You can just leave and head back to camp or the Tower.

What does the Facet of Devotion do?

Defeating targets afflicted with Stasis or Strand debuffs grants bonus Light Transcendence energy. Also gives +10 Strength.

Transcendance Your resonate in perfect harmony with Light and Darkness. You gain increased ability regeneration, increased weapon damage, and damage resistance against combatants. Your grenade is replaced with a unique Prismatic grenade that combines multiple damage types. Defeating targets while Transcendent extends its duration. Light Buffs Darkness buffs include Slow, Freeze, Sever, Suspend, and Unravel.

