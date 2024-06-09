The Facet of Generosity in Destiny 2 is hard to get, but it is definitely work it if you want to have access to all the options the new Prismatic class will give you.

There are a lot of steps and time involved in this one, but it is mostly stuff you need to do anyway, so prepare to just put the work in.

How to get the Facet of Generosity in Destiny 2

You can only get access to the Facet of Generosity after you have played through the entire Final Shape campaign, so that is our first step. Finish it up (no spoilers here) by playing through all the campaign missions until you get to Iconoclasm.

When you get there, you will have access to some exotic quests and new characters at the Lost City in the Pale Heart. Micah is one of them and can be found down the stairs, through the small tunnel where you first claim your Prismatic abilities during the campaign. Micah will have a series of missions called “Alone in the Dark,” and these are the key to getting your hands on the Facet of Generosity.

As you play through these missions, you will get access to Cyst missions, and within these missions, you can find enemies that will drop items called Memory Vestige: Light. These drop as Rare blue items, and when you get five of them, they will automatically transform into a Legendary version. Once that happens, a large circle will appear somewhere on the map of the Pale Heart in your Director.

There are three different Legendary versions that can form, and each one will bring you to a different Facet. These are random, so you will just need to stay farming until you get the one you need, sadly. For the Facet of Generosity, you will want one that is called the Memory: Blooming of Light. This one will send you to The Blooming, where you can find the massive tree in the center. A Prismatic chest will appear amid the roots of the tree. It is important to note that it is not in the caves beneath, you need to climb up to the tree itself.

Now, some important notes on this quest overall:

The Alone in the Dark missions can be repeated, and Micah will always have a new one after you finish one and hand it in.

You may need to play a LOT of Cysts to get all the Memory: Vestige Lights that you need, but you should be able to get enough for one Facet out of a single run. Also, not all the Cysts drop them, I didn’t get any until my third Cyst.

As soon as you get five and it goes Legendary, grab your Prismatic chests before getting any more, as there have been some bugs.

The Light and Dark versions are separate and will not get you the same Facets.

What does the Facet of Generosity do?

Defeating targets while transcendent creates Orbs of Power for your allies.

Transcendance You resonate in perfect harmony with Light and Darkness. You gain increased ability regeneration, increased weapon damage, and damage resistance against combatants.

Your grenade is replaced with a unique Prismatic grenade that combines multiple damage types. Defeating targets while Transcendent extends its duration.

