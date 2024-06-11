How to get the Facet of Mending in Destiny 2 – Overgrown Prismatic Key

The Facet of Mending is a superb option for many builds, bringing a huge amount of healing to your Guardian in Destiny 2. This is an awkward one to find, and nothing you are just going to stumble across in the game.

One quick note before we get into the meat of this one. If you are having trouble finding the exact location of the lost Ghosts and are near their general location, then take out your own Ghost. If you are close enough, he will be looking toward them.

How to get the Facet of Mending

To get the Facet of Mending, you need to visit the Lost City in the Pale Heart and find some lost ghosts. This is a pretty involved process from start to finish, so stick with us, and we will show you what to do. First, spawn at your new camp at the Lost City, then make your way back toward the start of the game. You need to make your way almost all the way back to the start of the game to find everything that you need. When you reach The Lost City, Outskirts, it’s time to start looking for some Ghosts.

Just after arriving at the Outskirts, you will hit a main square area with enemies and a wooden trellis just across from you. Take out the enemies for a little peace and quiet, then head across to the trellis.

Just behind it is a pink metal sign and a pink neon sign. On top of the metal sign, you will find your first missing Ghost. Jump up and interact with it to grab it. This is the first Ghost, so there are three more to go.

Now, look outside to where you fought the Wizard during the first mission in the campaign. You can find this near the blue Daito sign. There will be stairs going downward just over the nearby ledge. Jump down, and the next Ghost is behind some boxes, at the back of the stairs.

From there, jump across the two platforms and into the tunnel beyond. Continue to make your way back to the starting area, and you will come to a door that leads outside into bright light. When you get outside, turn around and jump up onto the metal grate.

Just to the right, on a small metal box in the wall, you will find the third Ghost. Once again, interact with it to grab it. Now, jump down and continue to make your way back to the starting area. You will come across some enemies and a Shrieker close to a large metal structure.

Jump up to the structure, then make your way up and to the left of it. Here, you will find the very last lost Ghost. Now, drop down and continue down the slope, past more enemies. You will come to all four of the Ghosts floating around a golden circle on the ground. Nearby is a Prismatic chest, and in that chest is the Facet of Mending. If you try to interact with the chest, you will be told you need the Overgrown Prismatic Key.

Stand on the circle and it is time to kill some enemies. You need to stand there while the golden color slowly recedes toward the outer rim of the circle. All the while, enemies will spawn. You don’t technically have to kill them, but you do need to survive all the incoming damage, so you might as well wipe them out. When you have finally spent enough time on the circle, a Subjugator will spawn. Kill him, then pick up the mote that he drops, and you will have the Overgrown Prismatic Key. Now, open the chest, and the Facet of Mending is yours.

What does the Facet of Mending do?

Grenade final blows cure you. Transcendence grenade final blows increase the strength of the effect.

Cure You are healed in a burst of mending Solar Light. Transcendence You resonate in perfect harmony with Light and Darkness. You gain increased ability regeneration, increased weapon damage, and damage resistance against combatants.

Your grenade is replaced with a unique Prismatic grenade that combines multiple damage types—defeating targets while Transcendent extends its duration.

