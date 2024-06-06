How to get the Facet of Sacrifice in Destiny 2

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 has brought us the new Prismatic class and a bunch of new Facets to use. The Facet of Sacrifice is a bit of a chore to get, but nothing too difficult, thankfully. In this guide, I’ll show you exactly where it is.

How to get the Facet of Sacrifice

To get the Facet of Sacrifice, you will need to play through the Iconoclasm Final Shape campaign mission. This is the very last mission that culminates with your fight against The Witness. The good news is that you don’t need to go through that fight, but you will need to go quite deep into the mission. The Face of Sacrifice in a small nook in the wall of The Witnesses temple.

If you have already finished the campaign, replaying missions is easy. All you need to do is go to the Pale Heart in the Director, and you will see a section that allows you to replay the missions. Click on your preferred difficulty, then the Iconoclasm mission.

Now, to get the Facet of Sacrifice, you will need to play quite far into the mission. Run through any bits that don’t have any respawns, but you will still get caught up in a couple of big fights. You will have to take out the Ogre and do the glyph fights, you don’t have a choice there.

Your destination is the top of the climbing puzzle at the very end of the outdoor section, so make your way forward until you reach it, then climb to the very top and inside. This climbing puzzle is a little annoying, but you should fly through it if you have already played the campaign.

When you reach the top, head further inside, and you will come to a statue of a war beast that appears to have been transformed into its final shape. You would normally go right here, but instead, you will need to go left through a dark door into an even darker corridor.

Look up and slightly to the right, and you will see a small alcove high up the wall. Jump up there (you may need to change your equipped jump to get high enough) and then follow the narrow passage that is hidden there. You will need to drop down a couple of times, but don’t worry; you cannot go the wrong way. At the end of this hidden passage, you will find a Prismatic chest that contains the Facet of Sacrifice.

What does the Facet of Sacrifice do?

While you have an Arc, Solar, or Void buff, ability final blows grant bonus Darkness Transcendance energy. This also gives +10 Discipline.

Transcendance Your resonate in perfect harmony with Light and Darkness. You gain increased ability regeneration, increased weapon damage, and damage resistance against combatants. Your grenade is replaced with a unique Prismatic grenade that combines multiple damage types. Defeating targets while Transcendent extends its duration. Light Buffs Light buffs include Amplified, Cure, Radiant, Restoration, Devour, Invisibility, and Overshield.

