How To Get The Flamethrower In Dress To Impress [April Fools]

Dress To Impress just keeps on impressing with its updates. Besides some other quirky things, for April Fools we got a small quest for which the reward is something you’d never expect from a game like this. Here’s how to get the flamethrower in Dress To Impress.

Dress To Impress Flamethrower Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You get the flamethrower by typing in a 5-digit code into your codes bar. Sounds simple, right? The thing is, you need to find the code by yourself, and you need to do it quickly. This challenge ends on April 2 at 10 AM PDT, which gives you only 24 hours in total to get the flamethrower.

The first step in the challenge is to get to the lobby and walk up to the leaderboard. Above it you’ll find a sequence of 5 emojis. Take a screenshot of this, since the sequences are randomized for each player.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Now you need to look throughout the lobby and in-game in order to decipher the sequence you just got. What you need to find is an emoji followed by a number. For example, if you find a note that says camera equals 1, then that means you replace the camera emoji in your code sequence with the number 1. If your sequence is two cameras and three stars (where for example you found the star equals 3), your code will be 11333.

The locations and the number values are once again randomized for all players, but here are some possible places to find the emoji numbers:

On the side of Lana’s (or now Lina’s) desk. Screenshot by The Escapist.

Above the scarves shelf. Screenshot by The Escapist.

Behind one of the column railings next to the winners’ podium. Screenshot by The Escapist.

In the corner of the obby pool. Screenshot by The Escapist.

In the corner of the backdrop. Screenshot by The Escapist.

Once you’ve deciphered your code, enter it into the code bar like you normally would, and enjoy the havoc you’ll wreak with your new flamethrower. Unfortunately, the flames coming out of it are only for aesthetic purposes.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

And that’s how to quickly get the flamethrower in Dress To Impress. Enjoying your new code award? Check out our Dress To Impress codes for even more in-game perks.

