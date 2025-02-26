How To Get the Free Slash of Sprecher Naginata Weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Sprecher Brewery Bonus Weapon)

Even though Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t release until March 20th, players can still claim some free items to use in the game already. Here’s how to get the Sprecher Brewery bonus weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Recommended Videos

Sprecher x Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collab, Explained

The gaming industry is no stranger to collaborations with food and drink products. Sprecher Brewery is a brewery in Wisconsin that offers non-alcoholic craft beverages like root beer and craft soda. This brewery has teamed up with Ubisoft for a special, limited-edition beverage for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. While the root beer is currently out of stock, you actually don’t need to purchase it to get the free in-game item for use in the game.

Related: Should You Stop or Support Darle in Avowed ‘Fires in the Mine’ Quest?

How To Claim and Redeem the Slash of Sprecher Naginata Weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

As part of the collaboration with Sprecher Brewery, Assassin’s Creed fans can unlock a Naginata weapon. To claim this in-game reward, you’ll need a code. While the 16oz cans of root beer Sprecher is selling do have a scannable QR code to help you redeem your reward, you actually don’t need to purchase any of the drinks to get access to the item.

To get a code for the Slash of Sprecher Naginata Weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, head to the Sprecher x Assassin’s Creed Shadows website. Here, you’ll be prompted to enter some basic personal information so that Sprecher Brewery can send you the code to redeem your digital item. Once you enter your name, email address, and phone number, a code will be sent to the email address you registered with the website.

This code will need to be redeemed. Head to the Ubisoft Redeem website and enter your code as it appears in your email. Once you’ve entered your code, press the red button to submit your code. Once the code has been submitted, you’ll be prompted to log into your Ubisoft account, if you haven’t done so already. This can be done either through Ubisoft with your email and password, or by signing in with a linked platform account.

Once you’ve redeemed your code and signed into a linked Ubisoft account successfully, you’ll get a notification that you’ve successfully unlocked the Slash of Sprecher Naginata weapon. This weapon will be available for use when Assassin’s Creed Shadows launches on March 20th.

And that’s how to get the Sprecher Brewery bonus weapon in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 20.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy