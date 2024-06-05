Season 4 is breathing new life into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3). There’s some fun being had outside of the game, though, including a new weapon blueprint that’s obtainable by messing around with Discord. Here’s how to get the Game Is Love Discord blueprint in MW3.

How to Get the Game Is Love Discord Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The Game Is Love blueprint for the MCW 6.8 marksman rifle is not available in MW3‘s store. Instead, players will have to connect Discord to either their PlayStation or Xbox account and complete the mission. Here are the steps to follow to unlock the Game Is Love blueprint:

Install Discord on a mobile device or computer and link a PlayStation or Xbox account to the app

Head to settings in the Discord app and find the Gift Inventory section

Choose the Modern Warfare 3 quest and load up Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone

Invite friends to a Discord channel and stream the game for at least 15 minutes

Head back to the Gift Inventory section of Discord and claim the blueprint code

Go to Call of Duty‘s redemption page and enter the code

Load up MW3 again and select the Game Is Love blueprint from the Gunsmith.

It’s important to note that the Game Is Love blueprint is only available until June 18 at 8 PM EST. That means there’s no time to waste. Gather some friends and have a streaming night to get one of the most sought-after blueprints in the game and impress the competition.

And that’s how to get the Game Is Love Discord blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

