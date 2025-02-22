How to Get The Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch

The latest update for Mariana’s Veil brings a wealth of new content to Fisch, featuring plenty of exciting new locations to discover. Among these are the Volcanic Vents and other areas where you’ll dive deeper into the depths with your own Submarine. However, the intense heat at these depths can be overwhelming unless you’re equipped with the Glimmerfin Suit. Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch and all the details surrounding it.

How to Get The Glimmerfin Suit

The Glimmerfin Suit and Submarine in the Lava Zone

The Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch becomes available once you discover the Volcanic Vents using your Submarine. It’s essential for exploring this region, as well as any areas that follow, since without it, the extreme heat will eventually cause your demise. The coordinates within the Volcanic Vents are:

X:-3470.2, Y:-2258.2, and Z:3837

You can also upgrade both the suit and your Submarine to venture into the deeper parts of Mariana’s Veil, unlocking access to unique fish and monsters that can only be found in this area.

How do I Upgrade The Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch

In order to reach the deeper regions of the Vulcanic Vent, you will need to upgrade your Glimmerfin Suit. You will need some rare materials for the levels, so make sure you have everything ready before visiting the 3 altars.

Level Requirements

Glimmerfin Suit Level 1 •1x Lava Crystal

•1x Inferno Hide

•1x Blisterback Blenny

•1x Infernal Iguanafish

Glimmerfin Suit Level 2 •1x Ice Crystal

•1x Cryoskin

•1x Polar Prowler

•1xGlimmerfin Suit Lvl 1

Glimmerfin Suit Level 3 •1x Abyssal Bearded Seadevil

•1x Voidglow Ghostfish

•1x Anglers Lantern

•1xGlimmerfin Suit Lvl 2

Glimmerfin Suit Upgrade Material Locations in Fisch

The entrance to the Challenger’s Deep area

Unfortunately, some of these upgrades are hard to find, so here is a list of the locations where you can find the harder ones:

Lava Crystal: Drill the rocks you find in the Vulcanic Vents Area

Drill the rocks you find in the Area Inferno Hide: Common Drop in the Volcanic Vents area

Common Drop in the area Blisterback Blenny: Mythic Fish in the Vulcanic Vents Area

Mythic Fish in the Area Infernal Iguanafish: Uncommon Fish in the Vulcanic Vents Area

Uncommon Fish in the Area Ice Crystal: Drill the rocks you find in the Challenger’s Deep

Drill the rocks you find in the Cryoskin: Common Drop in the Challenger’s Deep Area

Common Drop in the Area Polar Prowler: Legendary Fish in the Challenger’s Deep Area

Legendary Fish in the Area Abyssal Bearded Seadevil: Uncommon Fish in the Challenger’s Deep Area

Uncommon Fish in the Area Anglers Lantern: Find and feed the Anglerfish with a Kraken or Orca in the Pond of the Abyssal Zenith Area

And that is all you need to know about how to obtain the Glimmerfin Suit in Fisch. Make sure to visit out Fisch Codes page for freebies, special rods, and more.

