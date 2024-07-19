How to Get the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

Builds that can crowd-control enemies can make great use of the Godslayer Crown helmet in Diablo 4. This guide will cover how you can target farm the item so you can get your build together as soon as possible and start burning down bosses.

Where to Get the Godslayer Crown in Diablo 4

Kill Duriel or Andariel for a chance to earn the Godslayer Crown as a reward. Both of these end-game bosses are considered the pinnacle for loot and are typically your best chances of earning Uber Unique items as well. Like any other major bosses in the game, they also have a set loot pool that you can take advantage of for target farming. In this case, you are looking for the crown helmet so that you can make your boss farming even easier going forward.

When you manage to kill Duriel or Andariel, the Godslayer isn’t guaranteed. You simply have a much higher chance of earning it there than anywhere else. Without the bosses, you are stuck farming for weekly Gauntlet rewards, running through Helltides, or just relying on random enemy drops. It’s always possible to get Unique items this way, but it can also be Unique for your entire class when the drop does happen.

Your best bet is to save up your Shards of Agony so you can run through the Gaping Crevasse as many times as possible. And if you have Stygian Stones to spend, that makes your chances even better.

Godslayer Crown Unique Effect in Diablo 4

The Godslayer Crown has a Unique effect that provides additional damage after crowd-controlling enemies or damaging bosses. When the effect is activated, you can deal around 50% more damage for a few seconds.

Against bosses like Lilith, this is a massive boost to damage as a whole and that’s without the other affixes. For the additional affixes, you can expect more damage, more health, and more Cooldown Reduction. This is a great helmet to have at the ready when boss fights get too tough.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

