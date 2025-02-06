How to Get the Hermit’s Sword in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Hermit Quest Guide)

In order to get into the wedding in Semine, you need to jump through a few hoops. If you’re going through the blacksmith’s questline, here’s how to complete the Hermit quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to Start the Hermit Quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Hermit quest will be unlocked automatically as you complete quests for the blacksmith Radovan in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. After finding the lost cart, report back to Radovan, who will then tell you that he wants to forge a sword as a wedding gift.

This will start the Hermit questline, but before you can talk to the hermit in question, you’ll need to speak with the villagers in Troskowitz.

Get Information About the Hermit

First, head over to the tavern in Troskowitz and speak with Innkeeper Betty, and exhaust all dialogue options. After that, speak with any of the villagers to get more information. In my playthrough, I spoke with the alehouse maid, as well as the general trader.

Talk to Gerda and Stanislav

Your next step is to speak with Gerda in Troskowitz, as she actually witnessed the apparition. You can either offer her a small amount of Groschen, or try to pass a dialogue check to get the info you need out of her.

Next, head towards Apollonia and speak with Stanislav. You’ll also need to pass a dialogue check with him, or just pay up with a bit of Groschen.

Gather Evidence

Now that you have all the info you need, it’s time to actually get some hard evidence. First, head over to the cross that Gerda talked about, and dig the grave to find some Groschen, and several documents and artifacts about the Knights of the Cross. Do note that you’ll need a spade in order to dig it up, and you can purchase one from the general trader in Troskowitz. It’s also possible to get a spade for free by searching cemeteries near the settlements.

Read the documents, then head to the quest marker in Apollonia to find a hut and a clearing with a black horse. Examine the horse for your next clue, and you’ll now be ready to confront the hermit.

Talk to the Hermit

Head towards the hermit’s hut and speak with him. Do note that if you didn’t gather any evidence, the hermit won’t speak with you. However, now that you’re armed with everything you need, he should be more talkative now.

Pick the following dialogue options when talking to him:

“You’re suspicious.”

Exhaust all dialogue options about the clues and evidence.

“Out with it!”

The hermit will then admit that he is not actually Ambrose, and his real name is Konrad. Before he’ll give up the sword, however, Konrad tells you to speak with a widow named Margaret and to pass a cross to her.

Head to the cemetery near Apollonia to speak with Margaret and hand over the cross. This will start the Sinful Soul quest, which you can complete on the spot by helping her dig a grave for Ambrose. This is optional, and you can choose to return to Konrad right away if you wish.

Help Konrad or Kill Him

As you approach the hermit’s hut again, you’ll find a few Crusaders gathered in the area. Speak with them, and you’ll now have the option to either help the Crusaders kill Konrad, or help Konrad flee.

Sneak towards the hermit’s hut, and Konrad will agree to speak with you. Tell him you’ve completed the quest and ask him where the sword is. At this point, you can either help Konrad or kill him. I opted to kill Konrad as trying to take on the Crusaders is pretty challenging, and fighting Konrad is much easier especially if you have Mutt and the Crusaders helping you.

After killing him, speak with the Crusaders and offer to return the documents for a small sum of Groschen.

Get the Hermit’s Sword

Finally, head up north of the hermit’s hut to find two tangled oak trees, where you’ll see the hermit’s sword stuck in the ground. Pick it up, then return to Radovan in Tachov to complete the quest.

And that’s how to get the hermit’s sword and complete the Hermit quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best perks to get first and all romance options.

