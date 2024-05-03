How to Get the Holiday Bunny Outfit in Stellar Blade

EVE has a ton of style options in Stellar Blade, but none have garnered as much attention as the Holiday Bunny Outfit. It never hurts to have more Nano Suits on hand, and this guide will help you add the bunny option to your collection.

Stellar Blade: How to Get the Holiday Bunny Outfit

Open the crate to the southeast of D1G-g2r in the Wasteland to unlock the Holiday Bunny Outfit. This Nano Suit is just north of where the Cyber Magician outfit is located on a separate fork on the path. Once you open the crate, the ability to craft the outfit becomes available just like any other Nano Suit EVE can find. However, there is more to unlock than just opening a box. You’ll need to battle a Corrupter boss, which is one of the Elite Naytiba.

When you head southeast of D1G-g2r, there is a gate with a breach chest next to it. As soon as you open the gate and head into the arena, the Corrupter will attack. This is a slightly stronger version of the one in Eidos 7, so there is some familiarity. The only real difference is the aggression and damage. After you take down the Corrupter, you still have a couple of enemies on the path ahead, but the crate with the Holiday Bunny Outfit is next to them.

Holiday Bunny Nano Suit Cost:

25 Extreme Polymer Material

50 Advanced Polymer Material

75 Polymer Material

Once you have the bunny Nano Suit unlocked, you still need to reach a Repair Console. These can be found at major Supply Camps around the world in Stellar Blade or by speaking to Lily in Xion. When you reach New Game Plus, you can even craft another variant of the suit if you open the crate a second time.

And that’s all there is to the bunny Nano Suit in Stellar Blade. Keep an eye out for the others as you progress through EVE’s story.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

