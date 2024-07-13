If you are struggling to live and need a way to get some healing going in your high-damage builds, then HP Collector might just save your life in The First Descendant.

How to Get the HP Collector Mod in The First Descendant

The HP Collector mod can drop from completing the Frontline Base mission in The Lumber Yard in Vespers. It has a 2% drop chance, which means for a 99% probability of getting the drop, it will be 230 or so runs. That is quite a bit of farming.

The HP Collector Mod can also drop from an assortment of mission monsters on Vespers, and this is where it gets interesting. Frontline Base spawns a mission monster, which means that by running this mission, you are actually doubling your opportunities to get the module. Please note that I said it doubles the opportunities, not the odds because we don’t have visibility on drop rates from mission monsters.

So, it’s time to load up with Bunny and do some hard and fast farming. It’s pretty early in the game, so building some ability range and damage will do the trick, and you can clear this mission very fast. The beacon for it is right beside the spawn point, and the mission itself takes place close by. You should, with luck and some other folks in the mission with you, be able to get a clear down to under 60 seconds without major issues.

I got lucky and had this drop in about 15 minutes of consistent farming, but from what I can tell, there is no better spot than this mission to farm. It’s also a pretty popular farming mission in general, so it should be easy to find other people doing it. You will also get plenty of Data Processing Neural Circuits from the mission monster as well, so it’s not a bad way to spend some time.

What does HP Collector do?

This is a powerful mod that returns 9% of your HP for when you kill an enemy. At base level, this can proc every 12 seconds, and that time drops to 2% when fully ranked. This will really allow casters to walk a fine line, building a good HP pool and defense but ensuring they get good heals back during hectic fights. There are few healing sources in the game, and this allowing any Descendant to claw back HP makes it extremely valuable.

If you need some more supplies, we also have a full guide on where to get all the resources you need to build your items and Descendants, so feel free to check it out.

The First Descendant is available to play now.

