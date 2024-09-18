How To Get the Into Darkness Trophy/Achievement in Star Wars Outlaws

Into Darkness is a complicated achievement in Star Wars Outlaws. You must destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula. It sounds simple enough, but it’s still difficult to unlock. Here’s how you get the Into Darkness trophy/achievement in Star Wars Outlaws.

The Best Method To Get the Into Darkness Trophy in Star Wars Outlaws

The official description on how to unlock Into Darkness trophy in Star Wars Outlaws is as follows: “Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula”. Unfortunately, it’s not as straightforward as it sounds. You must be inside the clouds in the nebula for the ships you destroy to count. Unfortunately, while you’re in these clouds you can’t lock onto enemy ships and visibility is low.

The tricky part is luring enemies into these areas, especially since friendly syndicates will be attacking pirates found in the nebula, too. And if you don’t destroy the enemy first, it doesn’t count towards the achievement. I managed to find an easy method that can easily net you the Into Darkness trophy in Star Wars Outlaw.

Attack the Empire close to the planet of Kijimi. You’ll become wanted and the Empire will continuously send waves of ships to attack you. Lure the ships into a cloud, and make sure you can’t lock onto them. It’s best to pick a cloud that is close to open space and on the side of Kijimi. That way, you won’t risk losing the Empire. Make sure the Trailblazer is at a standstill and fire on the TIE fighters and interceptors. Standing still means you won’t risk leaving the cloud. At a low wanted level, only two TIE fighters will attack you at a time, but they will keep coming as they hunt you. As your wanted level increases, so does the number of enemy ships. Use the Laser Turret to gain an advantage. It can be difficult to fire without a lock-on, but the laser turret helps when a ship flies near you. Scan for the Empire to make sure they’re still hunting you. Since you can’t see in the clouds, it’s easy to lose track of the TIE fighters. Plus, you’ll want to make sure the Empire is still nearby between waves. Rinse and repeat steps three to five until the trophy/achievement unlocks.

Although it may seem like hunting pirates is better, they can easily get distracted with firing on other ships, but the Empire will focus on you. Just remember to have the Trailblazer’s health and weapons upgraded so you can survive the Empire’s waves of attacks.

Star Wars Outlaws is available to play now.

