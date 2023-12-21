If you’ve been playing your fair share of LEGO Fortnite, there’s a good chance you also watch MrBeast YouTube videos. And if that’s the case, it’s a good time to be you. Here’s how to get the LEGO MrBeast skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the LEGO MrBeast Skin in Fortnite

MrBeast is probably the most popular YouTuber on the planet. His videos get millions upon millions of views and seem to get more outlandish by the day. Some of his more recent hits include “I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive” and “I Built 100 Wells in Africa.” And as if taking over YouTube wasn’t enough, MrBeast also has a successful food brand called Feastables.

To put it simply, if you’re a child or have a child of your own, you’ve heard of MrBeast. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that MrBeast has his own skin in Fortnite. In fact, it’s been about a year since his skin first came out, but now, it’s back in the item shop and with a fun twist.

The MrBeast Outfit is available now in Fortnite for 1,200 V-Bucks. It comes in multiple styles, including one where he’s wearing a yellow hoodie and pink and white shoes. Also in the item show are his MrDiamond Eyes Back Bling for 400 V-Bucks and the MrBeast Smasher Pickaxe for 500 V-Bucks. But that’s not why you clicked on this article.

In order to get the LEGO version of MrBeast, all you have to do is buy the MrBeast skin or the MrBeast Bundle, which brings all of the virtual items listed above. It’s currently available for 1,800 V-Bucks, so if you want to recreate one of his ridiculous challenges in Fortnite with your friends, you need to strike while the iron’s hot.