With Black Ops 6, Treyarch is proving it knows just what Call of Duty Zombies fans want. The first post-launch map, Citadelle des Morts, is full of lore tidbits and Easter eggs. Here’s how to get the Maya/Franco cutscene in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Maya and Franco’s Face-Off in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6, Explained

This epic Easter egg has already received some great reactions from Zombies YouTubers like MrRoflWaffles, and for good reason. In a first for the Call of Duty Zombies mode, Citadelle des Morts features a side story for one specific member of the crew. Maya Aguinaldo. While she has joined up with the rest of the former Requiem heads in their quest to defeat Dr. Edward Richtofen and free Samantha Maxis from the Dark Aether, Maya has her own motives.

Even before the Terminus Easter egg was first completed, Call of Duty Zombies fans got the sense that new addition Maya was in it for revenge. After the horrific experiments and the death of her brother Nathan, Maya’s been out for blood. In this side Easter egg on Citadelle des Morts, she can go on her own short journey to enact vengeance on Franco. He’s a French crime lord who sold her brother to Project Janus and is involved further in nefarious work with Dr. Richtofen.

How To Complete Maya’s Side Quest in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6

Maya getting her revenge on Franco is a solo venture. Therefore, players will need to actually be playing as her Operator to engage with this Easter egg. It begins in the dining hall room of Citadelle des Morts castle. Players will likely recognize this as the room housing the four bastard knight statues and the Vulture Aid Perk. Near the perk, players can find a radio. Interacting with the radio will trigger dialogue with Franco, where Maya tricks him into thinking she’s a member of his French Syndicate coming to his rescue. He will unlock the door, which can be entered by interacting with it.

Going through this door unlocks a hidden challenge room. This secret part of the map is extremely cramped as Maya fights through the hallways of this section of the castle to get to Franco. The road to her revenge is filled with lots of enemies in a tight space, so make sure to stock up on weapon upgrades, ammunition, and armor.

In this cramped hallway, players will face off against an abundance of vermin, and several of the new Doppleghast enemies. Once they’re killed, the Doppleghast will drop a key. Pick up this key and take it to the gate at the end of the corridor. Once it’s open, follow the path downward and approach Franco. This will trigger a cutscene.

After it ends, players will be teleported back to the Vulture Aid room with some loot behind them, including a Legendary GS45. Even if you’ve already seen the cutscene, this quest is worth doing for the loot alone, as this handgun can be Pack-a-Punched into an explosive pistol, which is currently one of the best weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

And that’s how to get the Maya/Franco cutscene in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

