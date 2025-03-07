How To Get the Monster (Squid) Hunter Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

With a world full of wonderful things, Monster Hunter Wilds is also home to many interesting interactions that reward players in different ways. For those seeking to unlock the Monster (Squid) Hunter trophy or achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds, this guide is the perfect way to start.

How To Unlock the Monster (Squid) Hunter Trophy/Achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fishing may not be important to your mainline progress in the game, but it does offer a neat distraction and its own unique questline. This will eventually allow you to have the right equipment to attempt this trophy and achievement.

First things first, players must progress through Kanya’s fishing questline. This means completing the following side quests by gathering what she needs:

Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Seeking the Goldenfish Catch the Goldenfish, which can be found in pools of water in caves. You can try catching one in the Scarlet Forest in Area 6, but be sure to use either the Golden Bughead or Common Wood Minnow baits. Depending on the conditions, the Fallow weather state has the highest chance of the fish spawning.

Fishing for Favor The next quest will require players to catch the Gravid Bowfin. This can be done in the Scarlet Forest base camp itself, but it requires certain weather; in this case, it is the Plenty condition. Simply equip the Emerald Jitterbait, and cast your line in the water to catch this target.

The Catch of a Lifetime! Kanya will now task you to catch a Whopper, and it can be any fish, as long as it is large enough to require the reeling minigame. The Tuna is a common solution for this quest, so head to the Scarlet Forest once more – more specifically, the lake in Area 17. Try to hook one of the big fishes and reel them in with patience.



Image Source: Capcom via The Escapist

Once all of that is done, Kanya will request players to complete the Razzle Dazzle quest, which is where the Monster (Squid) Hunter trophy or achievement can be obtained in Monster Hunter Wilds. Here’s what you will need to do:

Head to the Scarlet Forest, more specifically Area 17. The weather conditions must be either Downpour in Inclemency, and you can use the grill to wait, or use your camp to rest and change the conditions.

Once everything is in place, head to the lake and walk into the deep end until you cannot proceed anymore. Here, you should spot squids swimming about. If there aren’t any, you can fast travel to another location and back again to see if they spawn.

Equip the Tentacle Jig that Kanya provided, and start fishing.

While the quest will require you to grab the Grand Escunite from your fishing attempts, the target for the trophy and achievement is actually the Goliath Squid. Look for the shells that are glowing blue.

If you hook a squid and the reeling minigame starts, then you are on the right track. Keep fighting with the creature and reel it in when it gets tired. Once it is close enough to the shore, you will pull it out and into your possession, unlocking the trophy or achievement.

That’s all you will need to know about getting the Monster (Squid) Hunter trophy or achievement in Monster Hunter Wilds. For everything else, please search The Escapist.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

