The MP Collector mod is a superb option for anyone looking to add some serious casting ability to their character in The First Descendant. Here’s how to get the MP Collector Mod in The First Descendant.

How to Farm the MP Collector Mod in The First Descendant

The MP Collector Mod can be obtained as a reward from a number of missions in the game, each one with slightly different drop rates.

Border Line of Truth – The Mountaintops – White-night Gulch – 3.5% drop chance on Normal, 5% on Hard

Void Fusion Reactor – The Ruins – Vespers – 2% drop rate on Normal

The mod can also drop with an unknown drop chance from Mission Monster drops in a variety of missions across Vespers and White-night Gulch, so it is actually worth finding a very short mission with a quick finish time and just running it over and over again. Some community members have reported a bit of luck doing this. Ultimately, this is just a rare mod with a very small chance of dropping. I’ll actually run through some math later in the article for anyone interested in knowing how this stuff works.

What Does the MP Collector Mod Do?

The MP Collector Mod is an Ultimate Support Tech mod that will give you a 4% chance of recovering 12.2% of your max MP when defeating an enemy. MP are your mana points, and they allow you to use your abilities. As you rank up the mod, the odds of getting the MP back will increase, but the 12.2% value will remain the same.

Why the MP Collector Mods Can Take So Long to Drop

Let’s assume that someone is running the Hard mode of Border Line of Truth for a 5% drop chance. This means that each time the mission is completed, you will have a 95% chance to NOT get the drop. That is, perhaps, a more sobering and realistic way to look at things.

One mistake people will make is assigning 100% as a value to that chance of something definitely happening and then dividing that by the known chance of something happening. The mistake is that they think if they run a mission 20 times, it should drop at least once.

This is not how math works, and it is definitely not how probability and statistics work. First, anything with a random chance of happening has at least a small probability of never happening, so we would never look at something as having a 100% chance of occurring. In stats, we tend to max out at about 99%, to work in that small chance of it never occurring for someone.

Secondly, whether something does or doesn’t happen when you run a mission has no impact on the odds of it happening the next time you run the mission. There is no pity scaling of the math in The First Descendant, just the harsh reality of strict probability.

So, mathematically, we can assign a 0.05 probability of the reward we want occurring in a single instance of the mission and a 0.95 chance of it not occurring. We then add in the probability of it never occurring, which is 0.01. We then want to find the number of times we need to perform the act, in this case, complete the mission, to have a 99% chance of our event occurring. I am not sure it is necessary to do all the math here, but that would come to about 90 times repeating the same action to hit a 99% probability of it occurring. You then need to consider that statistical outliers exist, and some people will get it sooner, and some people will get it later.

If we run the easy mode version, we would need to do about 130 completions to hit that 99% probability, and the Void Fusion Reactor at a 2% drop rate would increase the number of times we had to try and do something to about 230 or so.

So, for time-saving, you are better off waiting until you get into Hard Mode, running the mission there, and just hoping you get it from a mission monster drop before then. If you do want to farm a mission monster for it, then find something that you can complete quickly, as the main factor within your control will be the time spent to complete each statistical instance.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

