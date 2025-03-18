How to Get the Path of Valor Chest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features a massive open-world for you to explore, and there are tons of side activities to get into. Here’s how to get the Path of Valor chest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Path of Valor Location

First off, the Path of Valor challenge can be found right next to the Koyana Ruins viewpoint, in the Senri Hills region. I’ve included a screenshot of the map below.

This is a pretty easy viewpoint to unlock, so grab it, then head towards the Path of Valor objective.

Getting the Path of Valor Chest

You’ll start off at a cliff edge with two poles marked with yellow cloth. Go straight and use your grappling hook to jump off and get to the opposite cliff. Climb up the wall marked with yellow paint and head straight all the way, then turn left when you climb the wall.

In front of you, you’ll need to make another small jump to scale a wall marked with yellow paint. Go straight, then use the grappling hook again to swing over to the other side, then climb yet another wall.

You’ll see a tree with yellow cloth, and past that, you’ll find a small bamboo pole you can cross over. After getting off the bamboo pole, head straight, then go down the slope.

After the slope, go straight and make a jump over another bamboo pole and scale the wall, but go left. As you drop down the wall and to another slope, be prepared to jump onto the branch, which will allow you to jump onto the wall in front of you.

On top of the wall, cross the tree trunk to get to a branch, then use the grappling hook to help you jump over. Cross over the tight rope, and you’ll find a small path leading you to the chest with your reward inside.

Path of Valor Rewards

For completing the Path of Valor, you’ll be rewarded with one Knowledge Point, as well as Tamakichi’s Hood. This is an Epic-tier Headgear with the following stats:

92 Health

+2% Critical Chance

+10.7% Adrenaline Gain

+1 Health Segment removed on Running Assassinate

This is a pretty good piece of armor to get early on in the game for basically no effort at all, so it’s definitely worth your time.

And that’s how to get the Path of Valor chest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

