There are few things more exciting to Pokemon collectors than promo cards and Eeveelutions. The Pokemon Company is well aware of this, which is why it’s releasing special Eevee-related cards to celebrate Pokemon Day 2025. Here’s how to get the Pokemon Day 2025 special Eevee and Sylveon promo cards.

How To Get the Pokemon Day 2025 Eevee Promo Card

In a day and age when scalpers dominate the market, it’s wild to say that the card only available via retailers in the United States is the easier chase, but that’s the case for the Pokemon Day Eevee. This card is available in the Prismatic Evolutions blister pack, which hit shelves on February 21 and includes two packs of the highly sought-after set, an Eevee coin, and the special holo card featuring a Pokemon Day 2025 stamp.

While the retail price for the blister is $9.99, it’s going to be difficult to come by. That’s going to force collectors to head to the secondary market, where the price is already inflated. On TCGPlayer, the item is going for $27.99, but for those who just want to grab the Eevee with the stamp, the card is going for far less, with the current price as of writing being $4.25.

The process of obtaining the card in the United Kingdom is a little different, however. Anyone who spends at least £29.99 on Pokemon TCG products by March 27th at specific retailers will receive the Eevee promo card for free. Here are the companies participating:

Eason

Forbidden Planet

GAME

Hamleys

Harrods

HMV

Ken Black

Miniso

Pokemon Center

Ryman

Selfridges

Smyths Toys Superstores

The Original Factory Shop

Waterstones

WH Smith

How To Get the Pokemon Day 2025 Sylveon Promo Card

Collectors looking to add the Sylveon Pokemon Day 2025 promo card to their collection are going to have a tough time. The card is available at select Pokemon League events taking place on February 27th while supplies last. It also features the Pokemon Day 2025 stamp, making it one of the more exciting versions of the Eeveelution to release in recent memory.

Anyone interested in attending one of the events can check whether they have one nearby using The Pokemon Company’s official event tracker. For those who can’t make it, returning to TCGPlayer will be the move. It’s unclear what Sylveon’s price will look like since the card has yet to hit the market, but it’s sure to have a serious price tag due to its exclusivity.

And that's how to get the Pokemon Day 2025 special Eevee and Sylveon promo cards.

