There are many characters you’ll meet along the way in Persona 3 Reload, and you can even start a Social Link with most of them. Every now and then, though, you might run into a narrative roadblock. Here’s how to get the Red Fountain Pen in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Red Fountain Pen Location in Persona 3 Reload

After progressing through the Hanged Man Social Link and getting to rank 3 with Maiko in Persona 3 Reload, she’ll eventually introduce you to Akinari. He’s suffering from a terminal illness and he also gives you access to the Sun Social Link, but not before you find his Fountain Pen to allow him to keep writing. Do note that you’ll also need to hit level 4 in Academics in order to talk to him.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

After speaking with Akinari, head back to the dorm and look for Koromaru on the first floor lounge. Interact with Koromaru, ask him to move his paw, and he’ll hand over the Red Fountain Pen.

Head back to Naganaki Shrine on the next Sunday and talk to Akinari to give him the Red Fountain Pen. This will then allow you to start the Sun Social Link.

Rewards for Giving Akinari the Fountain Pen

As mentioned above, the main reward you get for giving Akinari the Red Fountain Pen is getting to start the Sun Social Link. Just like the other Social Links in the game, Elizabeth will give you Twilight Fragments for starting this one.

Maxing out this Social Link will allow you to fuse Asura at the Velvet Room. Not only that, though, Akinari’s story is widely considered by fans to be one of the best side stories in the entire series. So even if you don’t care for the Persona, this is a story worth seeing through to the end just for the character arc.

And that’s how to get the Red Fountain Pen in Persona 3 Reload.