How to Get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 09:27 pm
There are over 40 weapons to find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and they all come with some sort of unique effect and ability that you can use in combat. Here’s how to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Red Megaphone Location

The Red Megaphone can be bought from any vending machine after you get Cait Sith in FF7 Rebirth, or acquired from a purple chest in the Gongaga region. If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned Gil on the weapon, we’ll show you exactly how to get it in Gongaga.

First, you’ll want to head over to the Gongaga Gorge area. We’ve included a map screenshot down below to give you an idea of where you need to be:

gongaga gorge in ff7 rebirth

Your goal is to reach a cave in the southwestern corner of the area, and you can get there by following the stream of water flowing through the village itself.

Approach the water and you should see a small set of stairs leading into the river.

Follow it to get to the cave, and you’ll find a purple chest sitting in the corner, which houses the Red Megaphone.

red megaphone location in ff7 rebirth

How to Use the Red Megaphone

The Red Megaphone is a weapon for Cait Sith and it comes with the following stats and ability:

  • Physical Attack: 92
  • Magic Attack: 56
  • Moogle Kaboom: Turn your moogle into a ticking time bomb that explodes when it leaves combat.

The ability itself is pretty decent. The moogle explosion does considerable damage to enemies within its area of effect, and it can be quite deadly, not to mention the fact that it’s also just fun to use.

However, I don’t recommend making this a permanent part of your build for Cait Sith. The catch with the Red Megaphone is that it has no Materia slots whatsoever, which means that you likely won’t have enough slots to get all the Materia spells and abilities you want on Cait Sith. My recommendation is to use the Red Megaphone until you’ve mastered the ability, then swap back to something else.

And that’s how to get the Red Megaphone in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
