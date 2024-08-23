How To Get the Red Tides Transformation in Black Myth: Wukong

The Red Tides transformation is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal during the early game of Black Myth: Wukong. In this guide, I will go over where you can get the tides and how to use it when you need it most.

Where to Get the Red Tides in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Defeat Guangzhi in the Black Wind Mountains to earn the Red Tides ability as a transformation. This is one of the first true optional bosses you find in Chapter 1 and it can be tough on an initial attempt. However, you will at least have the Immobilize ability at your disposal. If you managed to defeat the Walking Wight, then you should have a powerful Spirit attack that you can use as well. I was able to take down Guangzhi on my second attempt after I had my full use of gourds.

The arena for Guangzhi is near the beginning of the Black Wind Mountains. Spawn at the Forest of Wolves and go toward the entrance of the woods. You will find an archway that has a few different paths. Continue following the middle path until you reach a wolf with a flaming glaive for a weapon. This is exactly where Gunagzhi is waiting.

Once you take down Guangzhi for good, the Red Tides transformation is yours to use in Black Myth: Wukong. Although Spirits are technically small transformations, the tides are a true form change with a new move set and a separate health bar. After equipping the transformation you want at the Keeper’s Shrine there is a separate slot for the ability. Hit “RT+B” on a controller or “4” on a keyboard to activate the tides. You will have nearly one minute to dish out tons of damage and eat enemy attacks before forming back into the monkey king.

Black Myth: Wukong is available on PlayStation 5.

