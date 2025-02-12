How to Get the Royal Treasury Key in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Oratores Quest Guide)

The main and side quests of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can sometimes be a little frustrating, especially if you don’t have any indication of what you’re supposed to do next. That’s where we come in, though. Here’s how to get the Royal Treasury Key during the Oratores quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Royal Treasury Key Location

Oratores is a main quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and it’s a pretty long one. After talking to Rosa and Zizka, you’ll need to get Vavak’s help with the theft. After that, you’ll be tasked with retrieving the Royal Treasury Key in order to progress.

To get it, search the outhouse (or toilet, as we’d refer to it in modern terms) in the backyard just outside of Vavak’s house. I’ve included a screenshot of the map down below for reference.

Go into the outhouse and examine the toilet bowl, and you’ll see an Investigate prompt onscreen. Investigate it, and Henry will pull the Key out of the bowl, and that’s it! Do note that doing this will make Henry dirty, so I’d recommend washing up at a trough at the very least before proceeding with the rest of the quest. If not, you’ll likely run into trouble talking to other NPCs and passing dialogue checks.

After getting the Royal Treasury Key, you’ll be able to progress by talking to Zizka and Rosa again, and then explore the underground passages with Samuel. There’s still quite a ways to go in this quest though, so be prepared for a long slog.

And that’s how to get the Royal Treasury Key during the Oratores quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the location of the Lower Semine woodcutters’ treasure, and the best perks to get first.

