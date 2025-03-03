How To Get the Shane Gillis & Sketch Cards in EA Sports College Football 25

The football season may be over, but EA Sports isn’t done updating College Football 25. In fact, the game just added several cards to its Ultimate Team mode that allows players to use some notable celebrities. Here’s how to get the Shane Gillis and Sketch cards in College Football 25.

The Names of the Game promo has been part of College Football 25 Ultimate Team for a while now. It provides an avenue for EA to drop cards that feature players with great names. However, the latest release is taking things in a different direction, releasing cards for celebrities rather than actual collegiate athletes. The four personalities getting cards are comedian Shane Gillis, streamer Sketch, and podcast hosts Big Cat and PFT.

All of the cards are 98 overall, but the two most people are interested in are Shane Gillis and Sketch. The streamer is a wide receiver that can take the top off of the defense, while the comedian is a middle linebacker that looks like a solid user option, at least for the foreseeable future. However, getting these cards is easier said than done, as there’s only a limited time to pull them.

The first way to grab the Shane Gillis and Sketch cards in College Football 25 is to open packs. As of writing, all of the 98-overall Names of the Game cards are available in packs, with EA even releasing packs specifically for the promo so players have a better chance of pulling them. Of course, pack odds aren’t always great, so a lot of gamers prefer to head to the Auction Block.

The Sketch and Shane Gillis cards are up for action, though they’re going to cost a pretty penny. Their prices will fluctuate over time, but they’re likely to set players back at least a couple hundred thousand coins at the end of the day. With it being so late in College Football 25‘s lifecycle, that’s likely chump change to veteran Ultimate Team players, but those who prefer to play Dynasty will have to find a way to make coins if they want to add Shane Gillis and Sketch to their teams.

And that’s how to get the Shane Gillis and Sketch cards in EA Sports College Football 25. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to transfer your Road to Glory player into Madden NFL 25 Superstar Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

