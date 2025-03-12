How to Get the Sprinkler (Water Sprite Statue) in Fields of Mistria

The March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria introduced the sprinkler mechanic, which is unlocked when you obtain the Water Sprite Statue. Here’s where to find this rare statue and how to use it.

How to Get the Water Sprite Statue in Fields of Mistria

Like the Animal Sprite Statue that unlocks the auto-petter mechanic, the Water Sprite Statue is hidden inside an obstructed cave in Fields of Mistria. You’ll find it to the east of the beach, just past the Lighthouse lookout area. To get there, you can either dive straight off the cliff or head to the shore and swim over to the secluded island, pictured below with a map reference. The statue is found in a chest inside, along with a crafting scroll for the item and an Essence Stone to power it.

At the entrance to the cave, you’ll need to use Dragon’s Breath to break through the doorway. This offensive spell is given to you by Caldarus upon breaking the Fire Seal inside the mines. If you haven’t completed the offering just yet, you’ll first need to get Rockroot, an Emerald, a Faceted Rock Gem, and a Sealing Scroll from Balor.

Once you break the seal, Caldarus will appear and assume his human form, then retreat to the temple in the Deep Woods. You’re free to use the new spell at this point. But be warned: Dragon’s Breath is a powerful spell that consumes two orbs of mana. Since you’ll also need it to unlock the Deep Woods area on the map and access the Animal Sprite Statue, make sure you use it wisely. Otherwise, you’ll need to wait a few days for your magic to replenish.

Using the Water Sprite Statue

The Water Sprite Statue unlocks the sprinkler mechanic in Fields of Mistria. Like the Animal Sprite Statue, it runs on Essence Stones, the size of which determine how much charge the item holds. Larger stones will allow you to use the item for longer stretches of time while smaller stones will need to be replaced more often. You can either find these stones inside chests in the mines or craft them at the Stone Refinery, a new location you’ll have to build from scratch after completing the Inn’s renovation.

When you place the statue on your farm, it will automatically water all crops within a 2-tile radius. If you’re like me, then you likely have way more crops than this thing is able to water at once. (I’m between seasons! Don’t judge my naked farm!) Fortunately, you also get a crafting scroll when you obtain the item, so you can make as many duplicates as you need to keep your farm going strong.

With the proper placement, the Water Sprite Statue will shave some much-needed time off your daily to-do list in Fields of Mistria.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.1 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

