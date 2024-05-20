Mandalorian Season 2
How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield

Jackson Hayes
Published: May 20, 2024 09:24 am

The Creation Kit for Bethesda’s Starfield has yet to arrive, leaving wannabe modders twiddling their thumbs. However, one gamer has taken matters into their own hands and created over 100 Star Wars mods for the game. Here’s how to get the Star Wars Mandalorian mods in Starfield.

How to Get the Star Wars Mandalorian Mods in Starfield

The Mandalorian mods are going viral on social media after YouTuber DeityVengy released a video showcasing all the changes. But that wasn’t all, as they were nice enough to provide access to a Google Drive with information for all the mods. It’s still going to take some effort to download them all, but it’s a lot easier to figure it out with everything in one place. 

For those interested in all of the different mods that are available, here’s a list of the major ones provided by DeityVengy:

  • Mandalorian Suit
  • Star Wars Aliens
  • UC Empire
  • Freestar Rebels
  • Shadow Collective – Crimson Fleet Conversion
  • Star Wars Purge Troopers
  • Hugin’s Ecliptic Bounty Hunters
  • Star Wars Weapon Replacer (ALL)
  • Star Wars Aurebesh Conversion
  • Starfield HD Overhaul
  • Boostpack to Jetpack
  • Unified Camera
  • Slightly Better Weapon Icons

Based on the video, the mods make Starfield look and feel like a Star Wars RPG. That’s likely music to a lot of fans’ ears, especially as they await the release of Star Wars Outlaws in August 2024. However, beyond just helping kill time before that game’s release, the mods are also a way to make up for the loss of Respawn’s Star Wars game, which was going to be an FPS that allowed players to take control of a Mandalorian and wreak havoc.

And that’s how to get the Star Wars Mandalorian mods in Starfield.

Starfield is available now.

Starfield
The Mandalorian
